Corridors of Power

Is there an attempt to grab 17 acres belonging to Sango Salvation Army Primary and Secondary school in Bungoma? Corridors hears that land grabbers are keen to have a piece of the institution that opened in 1969. The school has been operating without any title challenges. But the new clamour over ownership has left many observers wondering why now, especially when the war on corruption has intensified. The genesis of the plot started after a settlement officer from the region is said to have colluded with grabbers with a view to hiving off the land. Learners and teachers in the school are now banking on new Education CS George Magoha to come to their rescue before greedy private developers throw them out.

In the wake of a scramble to recruit as many MPs as possible to join the anti-Deputy President William Ruto movement christened Team Kieleweke, a lead lawmaker in the group frustrated. Corridors has learnt that the legislator has attempted in vain to recruit his colleagues from Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties to join the movement. A source said the MPs from the lower Eastern region would traditionally find it easy to support those from Central Kenya, but this time they have declined for unknown reasons. The latest move to have backfired was on Sunday at a city hotel where it is said a bitter exchange erupted after the recruiting MP tried to persuade a colleague. Is it merely being conscious or are some MPshoarding their support for a more favourable 'market'?

A senior Marine official at Kenya Ports Authority, and who is facing investigations by Directorate of Criminal Investigations, was overheard bragging how he is plotting to pay officials at the DPP and DCI Sh30 million to have his case killed. The official is accused, among other things, of conspiracy to defraud the authority of millions of shillings. Whether he will succeed in his mission is what those who he was boasting to are waiting.

Are police bosses at Jogoo Road police station or Eastleigh patrol base aware of a gang of young men terrorising motorists driving along Athi Road? For almost a month, the gang made up of untidy middle-aged men behaving like the dreaded Mungiki are demanding Sh100 from all Public Service vehicles and Sh50 from private vehicles to be allowed to use the road linking parts of Eastlands to Eastleigh. What is baffling is that the motorists are daring and the gang that is using force to push through the doors of the matatus or banging on the windows of private cars. All as police look on, or aside, oblivious to the threats the gang is posing.