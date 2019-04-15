Corridors of Power

A businessman who is a director of a software company that was awarded a tender by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the run-up to the 2017 general elections is a worried man. Reason? The man had used a senior official at the electoral agency to have his company slotted for a lucrative job to do with the candidates that were contesting for various positions with a promise that he would reward them. After the company was given the green light to provide the service and was paid, the man began dodging the junior officials who would have benefitted. Just last week, the officials met at a city hotel to brainstorm on how to expose the whole deal to the public and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. According to a mole, the businessman has been daring the junior officials to take the matter to wherever they think, as he is too powerful.