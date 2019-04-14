Corridors of Power

So what is happening at the IEBC? Is there human rights abuse at the Commission? Sources whispered to Corridors that some helpless employee have been subjected to disciplinary proceedings for allegedly leaking information to the media. This is in relation to IEBC multi-million benchmarking trip that was broken exclusively by the Star. After the story, IEBC shelved the benchmarking trips, which many considered extravagant. If Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his troubled Commission of three believe they had nothing to hide, why are they jittery? What some insiders are asking is why such a strong position was not taken when documents leaked during the tenure of ex-CEO Ezra Chiloba? Some of the docs are alleged to have leaked from Chebukati’s office.

It seems government officials who make up President Uhuru Kenyatta's delegation on foreign trips have learnt the hardest way. Reason? No one seam sure of when the President’s relenting public bashing is likely to land on them. Since the President read a riot act to Cabinet Secretaries who were not taking notes during his trip to Namibia last month, everyone now seems to be on the lookout. Those who accompanied him to Mauritius were seen taking notes from each and every presentation. Uhuru has always complained his delegations are joyriders with no interest on issues being canvassed. This begs the question: Did it have to take the President to remind them of what they ought to be doing?

Has a female MP from North Eastern region fallen out with Deputy President William Ruto? Sources have whispered to Corridors that the one-time Ruto's defender has started warming up to ODM leader Raila Odinga. The genesis of her fall out with Ruto is said to be a fundraiser which she had planned in her county which she wanted the DP to be the chief guest. However, it is said that the DP could not attend as his diary was already fully booked. The MP is now said to have vowed to do everything to use her network in the country to the advantage of the "Stop Ruto Movement".

As Hillary Mutyambai settles in the country’s next Inspector General of Police, his greatest task is not just fighting graft, cattle rustling and making sure that police respect human rights by sticking to the policing code and the Constitution. Corridors has learnt that some of the senior cops in the service are a bitter lot and are vowing to sabotage his work. Reason?VSome insiders in the service believed one of their own will take over from the 'outsider' Joseph Boinet who was fished from the spy agency, NIS. Secondly, they fear that the new sheriff in town will close all their eating avenues. This includes streamlining operations including the welfare of low ranking officers who have been “sat on” by their senior including have part of their allowances in other people’s pockets.