Is President Uhuru Kenyatta slowly learning from his past mistake of berating legislators in public? It would seem so if the State of the Nation address was anything to go by. "It was quite interesting, only the ODM MPs were foot stamping while those in the Jubilee stayed aloof," a Jubilee legislator wrote on his social media page. Most of the MPs in the ruling party are said to have been waiting for his usual agitated address for them to walk out of the chambers. Another MP was overheard saying, "Uhuru is slowly going towards political oblivion...by next year, full-blown presidential campaigns will have started and his endorsement will be irrelevant in 2022."

Do MPs take the Speaker's rulings seriously? Well. Maybe not. A number of lawmakers have continued to defy the directive barring them from escorting witnesses who appear before House committees. Speaker Justin Muturi had declared that only sergeants-at-arm usher in and escort witnesses. But MPs not only usher witnesses into committees but hug them as well. Over to you Mr Speaker.

A first-term MP from Nyanza has been the talk of the town for his drunkenness and lust for young girls. He is always spotted in famous nightclubs with skimpily dressed ladies enjoying copious scotch whisky under the guard of heavily built bouncers. The lawmaker drinks until he chews a blackout and sleeps on the couches in clubs with ladies resting their heads on his chest. His constituents are regretting electing him, saying he is an embarrassment to them and the party. They said the short-tempered and arrogant lawmaker only focuses on young girls and shady deals instead of fulfilling his election pledges.

When the new Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai was taking over at Jogoo House on Monday, it was curious that most of the senior cops who had lined up to receive him were mostly men. Only one female officer with a uniform resembling that of the Administration Police unit was spotted. Was the gender issue overlooked or are there no high-ranking female officers who could have mounted a guard of honour for the new IG? It is food for thought, which must prick the Police Service Commission's conscience.

After the two by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South, a joke emerged on social media and went viral. The Deputy President, William Ruto, who had been linked to the two victories—of David Ochieng in Ugenya and Julius Mawathe in Embakasi South—tweeted congratulating them. Soon his supporters took to social media asking him to also give them a "signal" on whether they should register for the Huduma Namba. Most were reluctant to go for the registration but now that the DP registered yesterday, the lines could soon be swelling.