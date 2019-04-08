Corridors of Power

A governor from Nyanza is in trouble. Sources whispered to Corridors that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has ordered fresh investigations against his executive. It’s said the new boss, Twalib Mbarak, is personally monitoring the progress of the probe. It’s not clear why previous investigations into the county, believed to be among the most corrupt and inefficient, were shoddy. But that is not all. Elected leaders in the county have deserted the governor, who was their moneybag during the 2017 campaigns. In fact, they have launched a vicious onslaught against him, with a vocal MP calling for his resignation. The senator, hitherto thought to be his friend, is equally hard-hitting. The leaders say service delivery, particularly healthcare, is pathetic.