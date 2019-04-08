Corridors of Power

Do you remember Bernard Muchere? Well, for starters, this is the certified fraud examiner who uncovered the Sh5 billion Afya House scandal. Sources whispered to Corridors that the man has gone on retirement to the merriment of some people who were very uncomfortable with his work. Treasury CS Henry Rotich moved Muchere from the Health ministry amid criticism of Internal Audit headquarters in 2016. However, it’s whispered that some of those who fought Muchere are now in trouble with investigating agencies. Apart from the Afya House scandal, Muchere also conducted a value-for-money audit for construction of Ronald Ngala Utalii College in the 2014-15 financial year and came up with a damning report.
A governor from Nyanza is in trouble. Sources whispered to Corridors that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has ordered fresh investigations against his executive. It’s said the new boss, Twalib Mbarak, is personally monitoring the progress of the probe. It’s not clear why previous investigations into the county, believed to be among the most corrupt and inefficient, were shoddy. But that is not all. Elected leaders in the county have deserted the governor, who was their moneybag during the 2017 campaigns. In fact, they have launched a vicious onslaught against him, with a vocal MP calling for his resignation. The senator, hitherto thought to be his friend, is equally hard-hitting. The leaders say service delivery, particularly healthcare, is pathetic.
A cleaning firm associated with a Jubilee lawmaker is the talk of the town. The firm is alleged to be owned by a daughter of a top Jubilee leader. In what may constitute a conflict of interest, the same firm is said to have been awarded tender for the cleaning of the Jubilee leader's office. Those in the know say nearly all parastatals in the energy sector have been contracting the services of the firm, sometimes engaging in tender fixing to appease the big man. It's whispered that at some point, the Public Procurement Review Board unearthed the scheme and exposed how the firm was being favoured.
A young man in a South Rift county who was an aide to an MP who lost in the 2017 election is swimming in money and not keeping his mouth shut over his sudden fortune. He says it was a blessing that his boss was not reelected after a powerful executive appointed him to head a special unit collecting 10 per cent kickbacks from contractors. The man was overheard bragging that they are getting so much money that even the county chief has no say in the projects being done. The man is busy splashing money on properties to the extent of tilting market prices.
