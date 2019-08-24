The politics of census, Globetrotting City MCAs, Raising intersex child: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The government has mobilised more than 140,000 police officers to monitor the national census that begins this evening at 6pm.

This will be Kenya's first paperless census, its largest ever, covering more than two million households.

The seven-day population and housing census will be conducted from 6pm-6am today and tomorrow.

From Monday the count will proceed during the day until August 31.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.