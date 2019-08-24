The politics of census, Globetrotting City MCAs, Raising intersex child: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
The government has mobilised more than 140,000 police officers to monitor the national census that begins this evening at 6pm.
This will be Kenya's first paperless census, its largest ever, covering more than two million households.
The seven-day population and housing census will be conducted from 6pm-6am today and tomorrow.
From Monday the count will proceed during the day until August 31.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Nairobi MCAs splash Sh300 million, pass only a single bill in 9 months
The disgrace of the Nairobi County Assembly has manifested itself yet again after the revelation that the MCAs pocketed Sh300 million in nine months but passed only one bill.
More than a year ago the venerable MCAs passed the Outdoor Advertising and Signage Control and Regulation Bill. That's all.
Plight of parenting an intersex child
When his wife was pregnant, they performed a sonogram that revealed they would be having a baby boy.
A few years down the line, Peter Maingi, now a father of three, says he has gone through too much to handle. His child, now eight, was born intersex.
"Life changes a lot because you move from being stable and working to constantly being in the hospital," he said.
Tabitha Karanja: The woman who has faced off with multinationals
She is one of Kenya's most influential women.
Tabitha Karanja is known for helping to liberalise the liquor business and has faced off with established multinationals in the industry, fighting to claim her fair share.
Her first business was a hardware shop she opened with her husband, Joseph. The hardware business was successful but Karanja also wanted to try her hand at manufacturing.
Church wrangles through the prism of Mulwa play 'Redemption'
The great Irish theatre critic and playwright George Bernard Shaw once said that we use the mirror to see our face, but we use works of art to see our souls.
This month, the veracity of this statement came alive with the staging of one of our country’s best plays since independence, Redemption. The play was staged at the newly refurbished Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi on August 8.
Why Kenyan politics is like a Ponzi scheme
61727-054. This is a number that will sadly remain etched for a long time in many victims’ minds.
It is the unique identifier for an infamous inmate serving 150 years in prison in Butner, North Carolina, in the US. His name is Bernie Madoff.
For more than two decades, he pulled off $65 billion, making it the biggest Ponzi scheme on record.