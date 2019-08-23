Fighting teen pregnancies, Death of mobile loans, Funds checkmate prodigies: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
A pregnant schoolgirl will no longer be expelled as an example of sinful behaviour.
However, she will be compelled to reveal the identity of the boy or man who made her pregnant, either with her consent or through rape.
In a new national policy proposal seen by the Star, school bosses will be required to unconditionally readmit the girls within six months after giving birth or at the beginning of the new school calendar year.
New Google app rules to deny borrowers quick mobile loan
Google now wants all mobile loan apps using its Play Store platform to ensure the repayment period for loans is not below 60 days.
The new Google Play Developer Policy published Wednesday gave affected companies 30 days to comply.
"We do not allow apps that promote personal loans which require repayment in full in 60 days or less from the date the loan is issued",’’ Google said.
Chess a ticket out of slums, but trips elude three teens
Sitting in a dimly lit, one-room shanty in Mukuru kwa Njega slum, Sarah Momanyi, 13, stares fixedly at the chessboard in front of her as she ponders the next move in her improbable journey.
Certificates and medals are piled up near the door of her home. Beside them lies a small, wood-framed mirror that hangs by the door, captioned, "Never give up."
She has won national chess championships in her age bracket two years running.
“Chess has changed my life,” Sarah says. “Before I didn’t have hope, but now I do; I can become a doctor and a grandmaster. The skills are the same: concentration and being able to see many moves ahead.”
Jubiliee leaders attack Uhuru Tax cheats fight
A political storm has greeted the ongoing crackdown on alleged tax evaders amid fears that it could trigger massive layoffs at a time companies are trimming their payrolls to remain afloat.
This comes after the dramatic arrest of owners of alcohol giant Keroche Industries, Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja. The brewer was accused of Sh14 billion tax evasion.
CoG to appeal ruling barring accused governors from office
The Council of Governors is set to appeal a court ruling barring governors charged with corruption from accessing county offices.
Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya yesterday said that the ruling by High Court judge Mumbi Ngugi conflicts the law on the removal of governors from office.
The Kakamega governor lamented that the ruling is causing paralysis and confusion in counties.
