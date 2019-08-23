Fighting teen pregnancies, Death of mobile loans, Funds checkmate prodigies: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

A pregnant schoolgirl will no longer be expelled as an example of sinful behaviour.

However, she will be compelled to reveal the identity of the boy or man who made her pregnant, either with her consent or through rape.

In a new national policy proposal seen by the Star, school bosses will be required to unconditionally readmit the girls within six months after giving birth or at the beginning of the new school calendar year.

