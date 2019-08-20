DPP’S graft headache, Magistrates perform best, Sanitary pads cash query: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Fresh details of graft scandals under probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have been exposed and indications are that high-profile arrests could be in the offing.

It has emerged that the EACC is seeking the prosecution of a director of Esaki Ltd — a family firm of its ex-chairman Philip Kinisu.

The anti-graft agency is also tightening a case against former National Police Service Commission chairman Johnston Kavuludi.