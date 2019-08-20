DPP’S graft headache, Magistrates perform best, Sanitary pads cash query: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Fresh details of graft scandals under probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have been exposed and indications are that high-profile arrests could be in the offing.
It has emerged that the EACC is seeking the prosecution of a director of Esaki Ltd — a family firm of its ex-chairman Philip Kinisu.
The anti-graft agency is also tightening a case against former National Police Service Commission chairman Johnston Kavuludi.
Kinisu’s firm Esaki is accused of supplying vector control chemicals to the Ministry of Health without a contract as required by the law.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
PS Belio to give details on firm in Sh24m pads tender
MPs are examining a company which won a Sh24 million tender to supply sanitary towels to schools.
The Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi yesterday directed Education PS Belio Kipsang to furnish the committee with the ownership documents of Konyipad Construction which was awarded the Sh23,826,574 contract.
Kenya wants elephants in Africa listed as Appendix I, the highest form of protection
The Kenyan delegation led by Tourism and Wildlife CAS, IG (Rt.) Joseph Boinnet on Saturday said that the state wants Elephants in Africa be listed on the highest list of protection on CITE.
In the list, CITES prohibits any international trade of these specimens except when the purpose of the trade is not commercial and only permits it for research purposes.
Maraga praises magistrates as Judiciary's shining stars
Chief Justice David Maraga has expressed concern over the number of days it takes to conclude the same matter in different courts.
For example, it takes an average of 1,235 days – which is over three years – to dispose of criminal cases at the Court of Appeal but only 522 days, less than one-and-a-half years, at the High Court.
On civil matters, the trend is inverted.
How disability question will be dealt with differently in the coming census
Do you have difficulty seeing, speaking in your most fluent language, climbing stairs and caring for yourself? You may be categorised as disabled during the census.
During the population count, the disability question will be handled differently this time round. Disability has been broken down into difficulties in doing universal life activities such as the five senses, communication and self-care.
Plan helps families split by conflict reunite in Germany
With a smile on her face, Zuleka* (not her real name) says she is excited to see her husband after nine years apart.
The last time their two children saw him, the son was only five years old and the daughter four.
"My husband left Somalia in 2010 after security issues, someone had threatened his life and he decided to flee for his safety," she said.