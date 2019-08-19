Raila's secret card, ODM's Kibra strategy, Biashara Fund setback: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
Uncleared goods belonging to among others the KDF, the ICT Ministry and Kenya Power will be auctioned next month.
The goods are in more than 750 containers, which the Kenya Revenue Authority has invited the public to view at Mombasa Port and at the Inland Container Depot, Embakasi.
Some 254 containers are set for disposal if not collected by September 17 at the ICD while 479 are at the KRA's Kilindini Harbour warehouse.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Raila's 2022 secret card jolts Jubilee and Nasa
ODM leader Raila Odinga's signals that he is preparing to run for President in the 2022 General Election has caused disquiet in the Nasa coalition.
Nasa was Raila’s 2017 vehicle which brought together Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula.
Raila to chair ODM's top organ meeting on Kibra by-election
ODM's top decision making organ, the Central Management Committee, will this week pick a candidate for Kibra by-election.
Chairman John Mbadi yesterday told the Star that the committee will formally give direction. The committee is headed by ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Former MP Ken Okoth died of cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.
MPs reject Uwezo, Women funds merger
Treasury has suffered a setback in its bid to collapse Uwezo, Youth and Women Enterprise funds to create Biashara Fund.
Some Sh2 billion has already been set aside in this financial year’s budget to kickstart the entity’s activities.
MPs have rejected the merger plan, saying it would be counterproductive as it does not solve the unique problems in the funds’ management.
Cremation has roots in idol worship, warns evangelist
Cremation is unbiblical and is associated with idol worship, a Christian cleric has said.
Evangelist William Kasee said it was wrong for Christians to imitate idol worshippers in Far Eastern countries when resting their loved ones.
“It is not supposed to be done by Christians, born-again persons or leaders. When you imitate these things you are going against the will of God; you are going against the word of God,” he said.
How Kenya will lure investors to manufacturing, exports sector
The Exports Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) was established in 1990 to perform the investment promotion, facilitation and development of public zones in addition to its regulatory functions.
The authority has the mandate to maintain the overall favourable investment climate, address constraints faced by investors and advise the government on policy matters relating to EPZ.
Last year President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Paul Gicheru chairman of the authority.