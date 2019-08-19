Raila's secret card, ODM's Kibra strategy, Biashara Fund setback: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Uncleared goods belonging to among others the KDF, the ICT Ministry and Kenya Power will be auctioned next month.

The goods are in more than 750 containers, which the Kenya Revenue Authority has invited the public to view at Mombasa Port and at the Inland Container Depot, Embakasi.

Some 254 containers are set for disposal if not collected by September 17 at the ICD while 479 are at the KRA's Kilindini Harbour warehouse.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.