Raila’s dream team, Handshake report retreat, Sugar daddy evolution: Your Breakfast Briefing

Tourism CS Najib Balala has exuded confidence that Kenya will rally world leaders and conservationists to close ivory markets.

Balala expressed optimism even as he led the Kenyan delegation to a high-level conference being held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Set to start on Saturday and run until August 29, the conference is being closely watched by conservationists as ‘key in saving iconic species from being wiped out’.

