CCTV plan queries, Raila’s visitors raise eyebrows, Post sex change IDs: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The government will soon be able to watch your every move from the time you leave your house and return if a new policy is adopted.

This means the State will be able to know with ease, where you sleep, where you wine and dine and perhaps even your latest girlfriend or boyfriend.

The draft national CCTV policy, whose public participation window, closed yesterday, makes it mandatory for cameras to be installed in all public spaces.

