CCTV plan queries, Raila’s visitors raise eyebrows, Post sex change IDs: Your Breakfast Briefing

The government will soon be able to watch your every move from the time you leave your house and return if a new policy is adopted.
This means the State will be able to know with ease, where you sleep, where you wine and dine and perhaps even your latest girlfriend or boyfriend.
The draft national CCTV policy, whose public participation window, closed yesterday, makes it mandatory for cameras to be installed in all public spaces.
The enigma of Raila's handshake power
AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga has lately become the magnet of real power, leaving friends and foe baffled on his actual position in the country’s power matrix.
Raila, who until March last year was an unwanted visitor in the corridors of power, has today transformed into the darling of the system -a thing close allies are concerned has made him an ineffective opposition chief.
Intersex persons allowed to change gender identity in draft law
Intersex persons who choose to undergo surgery and change their gender identity will soon be recognised if a Senate bill becomes law.
It covers intersex persons who have decided to medically transform into either male or female. The draft law seeks to amend Section 9 of the Registration of Persons Act, 2012.
If adopted, intersex persons will have to surrender their previous national identification documents, including IDs, to get new ones. This must be done within six months of the medical procedure.
Why your regular headaches may not be a normal disease
Until three months ago, Caroline Mbeneka suffered persistent headaches that, she later found out, were mostly triggered by the strong, flickering CCTV flashlights on Nairobi roads.
She moved from Paracetamol painkillers, which had become a daily dose, to stronger medication that still did not work, until she met a neurologist recently.
Woman in court for biting neighbour's breast over flip flops
A woman was arraigned yesterday for biting her neighbour’s breast in Kariobangi.
Salome Rajab, a construction worker, is alleged to have bitten Juliet Mugendi’s left breast after accusing her of taking her flip flops.
Mugendi lost consciousness, the court heard.
Mugendi told the court that she had just returned home from work on the evening of January 29, 2019, when she heard her neighbour complaining she had lost her flip flops.
KCB to close NBK and Imperial deals in two weeks time
Kenya Commercial Bank Group plans to complete the acquisition of collapsed Imperial Bank by end of this month, the chief executive Joshua Oigara has said.
“The deal will go on despite the ongoing restriction,” Oigara said during the release of the group's half year 2019 results.
The transaction, in which the lender will pay a nominal Sh10 per share, will be implemented through its local subsidiary KCB Bank Kenya Limited.