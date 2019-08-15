NSSF, NHIF tribe domination, Uhuru dismisses governors, Post-wedding cholera: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Senators and MPs to resolve the dispute surrounding the Division of Revenue Bill and allocate money to counties.

Uhuru said MPs should ensure counties get their allocation without further delays since Kenyans will suffer if the standoff persists.

The Senate wants counties to get Sh335 billion from Treasury but the National Assembly has maintained that figure should be Sh316 billion.

“The Constitution says counties should not get less than 15 per cent of the national revenue. In just one year, I increased that amount to 30 per cent,” he said.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.