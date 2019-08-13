Constituencies scrap threat, Karua on Kibaki ‘betrayal’, Inflated Msa-Nbi expressway cost: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

MPs from 27 constituencies that risk being scrapped for failing the population criteria are burning the midnight oil to save their posts.

A number of legislators from the affected constituencies are apprehensive the posts would be scrapped should they be found ineligible.

Part of the effort is to rally residents to declare that they come from the said regions no matter where they will be counted during the national census slated for August 24.

Mobilization campaigns have gained momentum in Mt Kenya, North Eastern, and Coast with the leaders asking residents to save the constituencies.

