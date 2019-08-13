Constituencies scrap threat, Karua on Kibaki ‘betrayal’, Inflated Msa-Nbi expressway cost: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
MPs from 27 constituencies that risk being scrapped for failing the population criteria are burning the midnight oil to save their posts.
A number of legislators from the affected constituencies are apprehensive the posts would be scrapped should they be found ineligible.
Part of the effort is to rally residents to declare that they come from the said regions no matter where they will be counted during the national census slated for August 24.
Mobilization campaigns have gained momentum in Mt Kenya, North Eastern, and Coast with the leaders asking residents to save the constituencies.
Kibaki used and dumped me: Karua
Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua fought for retired President Mwai Kibaki during the disputed 2007 elections only to be undermined by his administration later.
Karua, who spoke on K24’s Punchline on Sunday, nonetheless has no regrets for fighting for Kibaki, as she was also defending her vote when disputes began to emerge over the presidential results.
Mombasa - Nairobi expressway project cost inflated by 67%
Kenyans will have to wait longer for the planned 485-kilometre Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway as financing and construction of the project continue to delay close to four years since its conception.
The mega project whose ground breaking was set for last year, before being pushed to January this year and later to June, is yet to kick-off , rising questions over its viability.
Raw sewer in rivers leaves Kakamega risking cholera
It could easily pass for a farm. Maize growing on one side, a construction site coming up a few metres away, and a steep ravine that is the source of one of the streams that begin from the municipality.
This is the site that was formerly Nabongo sewage treatment ponds in Kakamega town.
Pupils from the nearby Nabongo Primary School trot in a queue with small containers to draw water from a stream that begins from the ravine next to the disused ponds.
SDA church wrangles, recipe of leadership woes –faction group claims
A faction of the Seventh Day Adventist Church leadership has blamed the Nairobi Central SDA Church woes on an aborted leadership nomination.
According to the group, led by the SDA Church Central Kenya Conference Executive Director Pastor John Ngunyi, the aborted process of nominating new leaders for the church has been ongoing for the last ten months.
The church runs a two year calendar nomination which is an elaborate process according to the church’s manual.
The 11 tribes without TSC teacher - Report
Eleven out of the 42 Kenyan tribes do not have a single teacher in primary or Secondary schools in the country, a report by TSC indicates.
The report tabled before the National Assembly’s National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity committee, teachers’ employer – Teachers Service Commission- admitted that only 32 tribes constitute the 322,264 teaching work force registered and are undertaking teaching service in various schools across the country.