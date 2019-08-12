Mudavadi 2022 strategy, Sossion on teachers’ strike, Kenya’s fake honey: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has assembled a team of technocrats as his new political think tanks as he aggressively musters a formidable 2022 political machine.

After the disintegration of NASA, Mudavadi has quietly been rolling out his 2022 presidential plan while building his profile as the only credible opposition voice in the post-handshake era.

The ex-Deputy Prime Minister is also expanding his political networks and is set for an elaborate visit to the US next month as he prepares for a do-or die political battle.

The Star has established that Mudavadi has tapped into political think tanks, some of whom, previously worked for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga.

