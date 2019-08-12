Mudavadi 2022 strategy, Sossion on teachers’ strike, Kenya’s fake honey: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has assembled a team of technocrats as his new political think tanks as he aggressively musters a formidable 2022 political machine.
After the disintegration of NASA, Mudavadi has quietly been rolling out his 2022 presidential plan while building his profile as the only credible opposition voice in the post-handshake era.
The ex-Deputy Prime Minister is also expanding his political networks and is set for an elaborate visit to the US next month as he prepares for a do-or die political battle.
The Star has established that Mudavadi has tapped into political think tanks, some of whom, previously worked for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga.
Prepare for the mother of all strikes-Sossion warns
KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion has warned the government to prepare for the mother of all strikes if they don’t release deductions made on teachers salaries by September.
Sossion said he will not have to call for any meeting for the strike to kick-off as they have given teachers service commission enough notices.
Up to 50%, honey Kenyans are consuming likely adulterated - Institute
Many unsuspecting Kenyans may be consuming or using honey that is highly adulterated with serious health and economic consequences.
A top honey expert at the National Beekeeping Institute in Nairobi Newton Kariuki confirmed on Sunday that random sample taken from honey retail stores across the country had established that quality had been highly compromised.
15 counties yet to pay salaries amid strike threat
Fifteen counties are yet to pay staff their salaries amid threats of a strike.
The counties have been hit hard by a cash crunch occasioned by the stalemate over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019 between the Senate and the National Assembly.
Members of Kenya County Government Workers Union, Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union, Union of Kenya Civil Servants and Kenya National Union of Nurses are some of the county workers who will engage in the industrial action.
High Court dismisses petition challenging KCB, NBK acquisition
The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the acquisition of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group.
Evans Aseto and John Kiptoowho moved to court questioning the legality of the deal wanted the transaction stopped.
The two argued that the share swap and transfer was irregular as there had been no public participation contrary to constitutional requirements.
Sumac, a first-rising bank that grew from selling hope
Imagine working yourself up the corporate ladder, only to resign when appointed to head a regional subsidiary. Who does that?
This is exactly what John Njoroge, 55, a high-flying accountant, did 19 years ago.
He upset friends, colleagues and family when he declined to take a lucrative role as head of East Africa Breweries Limited in Tanzania to chase shadows.