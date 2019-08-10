Kenya’s rape debate, Kieleweke explained, Courts wrestling Constitution: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Almost half of Kenyan women have suffered physical or sexual violence, including forced sexual initiation, rights groups say.

the Kenya National Human Rights Commission and Human Rights Watch say much of the violence is barely acknowledged, let alone investigated and prosecuted.

In some cases, rape ends up in death and most victims are poor women.

Police estimate that rape is the most under-reported crime in Kenya.

It can happen to anyone, rich or poor, adult or child.

