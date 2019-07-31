Ken Okoth’s family feud, Barchok – Laboso’s replacement, Sonko bloated staff: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

A group of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth's relatives have appealed for the burial to be at their home in Homa Bay county.

The family from Rangwe constituency wants the body buried at Kanyachir-Amoso village in Kochia, where his father was laid to rest.

On Tuesday, the group, led by spokesman Raymond Mbai, said they have been kept in the dark during burial arrangements.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.