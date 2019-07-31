Ken Okoth’s family feud, Barchok – Laboso’s replacement, Sonko bloated staff: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
A group of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth's relatives have appealed for the burial to be at their home in Homa Bay county.
The family from Rangwe constituency wants the body buried at Kanyachir-Amoso village in Kochia, where his father was laid to rest.
On Tuesday, the group, led by spokesman Raymond Mbai, said they have been kept in the dark during burial arrangements.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Jubilee backs removal of corrupt governors from office
Governors facing graft charges are staring at tough times after Jubilee declared its unequivocal support for a radical court ruling that requires them to vacate office.
Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju termed the ruling progressive, saying the decision meant the Judiciary will no longer be used as "a hideout by the corrupt".
He said even the party will not be a refuge for the corrupt.
Hillary Barchok - Lecturer who will replace Laboso as Bomet governor
Following the death of Bomet governor Joyce Laboso on Monday afternoon, all eyes now turn to her deputy Hillary Barchok who is expected to steer the county for the remaining three years before the next election.
Laboso chose Barchok as her running mate in the runup to the 2017 general election in what many said was dubbed as ‘perfect blend’ to enable her realized her agenda to the people of Bomet.
700 Isiolo families risk eviction after 40 years
Isiolo county is a magnet for land speculation due to many Vision 2030 flagship projects by the national government, the African Development Bank and the World Bank.
As a result, some residents say, their land is being fraudulently taken from them by wealthy and influential people.
Waititu's arrest sends strong message, says Kabogo
Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intensify the fight against corruption saying his legacy will be judged on that and not the Big Four.
Kabogo said Kenyans will be happier if Uhuru eradicated corruption than if he delivered affordable housing, food security, manufacturing and universal health care.
City Hall to recruit 2,500 new staff
Nairobi residents will get improved services after City Hall hires 2,500 new staff, Governor Mike Sonko has said.
Sonko said the new staff will be a major boost in decongesting traffic in the CBD, enhancing disaster preparedness and improving medical health services and early childhood education.