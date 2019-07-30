Joyce Laboso exits, Kenya water crisis deepens, Donkeys under threat: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Joyce Laboso, one of only three women governors, was initially a French teacher thrust into politics by accident.

And she proved she could be just as determined and combative as male politicians.

On June 10, 2008, the Egerton University lecturer in French was doing her shopping at a supermarket in Nakuru town when the news broke that a chopper carrying Roads minister and Konoin MP Kipkalya Kones had crashed in Narok.

Joyce’s sister Lorna, then Sotik MP and an assistant minister, was on that plane. No one survived. Lorna and Kones were heading to Kericho for a political rally for an ODM candidate contesting the Ainamoi seat in a by-election.

