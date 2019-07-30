Joyce Laboso exits, Kenya water crisis deepens, Donkeys under threat: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Joyce Laboso, one of only three women governors, was initially a French teacher thrust into politics by accident.
And she proved she could be just as determined and combative as male politicians.
On June 10, 2008, the Egerton University lecturer in French was doing her shopping at a supermarket in Nakuru town when the news broke that a chopper carrying Roads minister and Konoin MP Kipkalya Kones had crashed in Narok.
Joyce’s sister Lorna, then Sotik MP and an assistant minister, was on that plane. No one survived. Lorna and Kones were heading to Kericho for a political rally for an ODM candidate contesting the Ainamoi seat in a by-election.
Cancer cases on the rise in Kenya
The National Cancer Institute has tabled a report detailing cancer prevalence rates per county, a move it hopes will help shape government intervention in combating the scourge.
The report submitted to the National Assembly’s Health Committee by institute CEO Alfred Karagu reveals top three most prevalent male and female type of cancer in selected counties.
Water crisis deepened by 33 stalled dams
Stalled dams have increased the risk of acute water shortage beyond the internationally set stress level of 40 per cent.
“Athi is already facing acute water stress and by 2030, almost the whole country will be affected,” Water CS Simon Chelugui warned.
“By 2050, there will be no water in Athi – Nairobi, Kiambu and Murang’a basin. The increasing deficit in most catchment areas will, in turn, cause increased inter-basin transfer," he told the Assembly Environment Committee.
Stolen Kaya artefacts brought back from the United States
Kaya elders have received 30 artefacts known locally as ‘vigango’ from the US.
The artefacts arrived on July 3 and were taken to the Fort Jesus Museum in Mombasa.
More are expected to be brought to the country after the Americans who bought them were told of their cultural importance.
Stolen, slaughtered, skinned: Donkeys being driven to doom
On May 18 last year, John Nduiyu was woken up by a cock crow, as had been his tradition. He stretched, yawned and thanked God for another day. Then he strolled to the spot where he had tethered his beasts of burden, in readiness for the day's work.
To his shock, the eight donkeys he had used for years were missing. A few pieces of ropes he used to tie them with were the only thing left.
Somaliland to boost Kenya's miraa exports
The national government is set open a consulate at Hargeisa in Somaliland aimed to increase exports to the autonomous country.
Trade CS Peter Munya said Miraa will be the leading export to the country and that the Embassy will help negotiate favourable trade barriers and tariffs.
Munya said the government is finalising the relationships has already budgeted for the consulate.