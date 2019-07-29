Governors no longer at ease, Waititu’s woes, Tracing sex partners: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Governors facing graft charges are staring at a bleak future with the possibility of being hounded out of office even as it emerged that detectives are targeting more counties.

In a landmark decision that has shaken governors, the High Court ruled that county chiefs charged with corruption should stay away from office and their roles completely taken over by their deputies for the duration of the trial.

On Sunday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission insisted that the ruling must be implemented to the letter, just hours after they pounced on Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

