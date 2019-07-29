Governors no longer at ease, Waititu’s woes, Tracing sex partners: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Governors facing graft charges are staring at a bleak future with the possibility of being hounded out of office even as it emerged that detectives are targeting more counties.
In a landmark decision that has shaken governors, the High Court ruled that county chiefs charged with corruption should stay away from office and their roles completely taken over by their deputies for the duration of the trial.
On Sunday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission insisted that the ruling must be implemented to the letter, just hours after they pounced on Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.
Waititu's day in court, to face charges over Sh588m illegal tender
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu presented himself to EACC headquarters on Sunday.
Waititu and his wife Susan had gone missing after DPP Noording Haji ordered for their arrest on Friday over a Sh588 million illegal tender.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Saturday said they raided the all the residents of the governor but he was no where to be found.
Auditing the auditor: PKF to look at records
Parliament has finally settled on PKF Kenya as the external auditor who will review the Office of the Auditor General’s accounts for financial years running from 2014 to year ending 2018.
This will bring to an end the long search for a reputable external firm to scrutinize the accounting books of the OAG after Parliament failed to get one in its three previous attempts.
The Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi selected the firm which was among seven that tendered their bids for the lucrative job.
Health workers to contact partners of HIV positive people
How will you react if notified that your sexual partner has tested HIV positive, and you also need to be tested?
Apparently, reaching out to partners of people diagnosed with HIV, informing them that they may have been exposed to the virus and they also need to be tested, works well in Kenya.
There is also no violence reported, says a study published in the Journal of the International Aids Society.
How national UHC will be rolled out this year
Health CS Sicily Kariuki shares on lessons from UHC Pilot. She says the main lesson is that for UHC to succeed, "we must strengthen our health systems. This means we must have a robust financing mechanism, a well-trained and adequate workforce, reliable information on which to base decisions and policies; and we also need well-maintained facilities and logistics to deliver quality medicines and technologies."
"But most importantly, we must move towards a primary health care approach. We must increase access to services at the community level, and ensure these services meet the needs of the community and are responsive to their needs. With primary health, we can keep 80 per cent of people out of the hospital."
Looming strike as workers dare governors to delay their July salaries
A major strike is looming in counties after workers dared the governors to delay their July salaries in the wake of a cash crunch in the devolved units.
Counties have been hit by a serious cash problem occasioned by a stalemate in Parliament over the Division of Revenue that allocates money to the counties.
Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) has warned the governors of dire consequences including paralysing operations in the counties if the salaries are delayed.