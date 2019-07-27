Prisoners mint millions, Raila running government, Is Punguza Mizigo constitutional?: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Deputy President William Ruto's allies now claim it is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is "calling the shots in government" as the graft purge in Jubilee continues.

Alleging a growing mistrust between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta, a section of the DP's troops are opposed to the elevation of Ukuru Yatani as acting National Treasury CS, claiming he is politically partisan.

The DP has maintained his relationship with Uhuru remains intact but his associates, say the bond had been shattered and their public camaraderie was fake.

