Uhuru Treasury bet on Muia, Storm over ‘private parts’ memo, Churning job creators: Your Breakfast Briefing

The ODM party has declared its opposition to the Punguza Mizigo initiative to amend the constitution.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's party asked Kenyans to reject the campaign by the Thirdway Alliance party and rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative.
BBI was the result of the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila on March 9 last year.
ODM controls a considerable number of counties but the party did state whether it has instructed its MCAs to shoot down the Punguza Mizigo Bill.
No extra money for counties, says Uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said the money allocated to the counties will not be increased.
He said the government has no extra money. Uhuru spoke at Kirwara Secondary School during the burial of Rahab Wambui, the mother of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.
Uhuru's boda boda rider awaits promised invite to State House
“I never imagined I would ever get anywhere close to a Cabinet Minister, let alone President,” are the words of Donald Omai, a man from Busia county who will go down in history as the first boda boda rider to carry Uhuru Kenyatta on a motorbike.
The 2002 presidential campaigns were in high gear as opposition leaders, led by Mwai Kibaki, ganged up against independence party Kanu. They wanted to ensure it did not produce the Head of State after the general election.
You will be left with worthless cash - CBK warns
Millions of the old generation Sh1000 notes are still stashed in homes the Central Bank of Kenya said on Thursday.
Governor Patrick Njoroge said those holding onto the notes whose value runs into billions risk clinging to invalid tender come October 1.
“There are people who are holding cash they got illegally. What I can tell them is that come October 1, they will be holding papers that they stole, they can go ahead and burn them,” Njoroge said.
State mulls engaging sub-contractor for Itare Dam project
The government is considering hiring a new sub-contractor to take up the works of the stalled Sh30 billion Itare Dam.
Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui Thursday said the new contractor would be seconded by the main contractor CMC di Ravenna.
The move follows fears taxpayers risk losing Sh11 billion already spent on the project should the contract with the Italian firm be cancelled, Chelugui said.
Natembeya plans forcible disarmament in North Rift
Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya has said a major forceful disarmament operation is imminent against armed bandits in the North Rift.
Natembeya issued a warning to the locals who are still in possession of illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them to the government before the forceful operation kicks off.