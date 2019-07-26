Uhuru Treasury bet on Muia, Storm over ‘private parts’ memo, Churning job creators: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The ODM party has declared its opposition to the Punguza Mizigo initiative to amend the constitution.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's party asked Kenyans to reject the campaign by the Thirdway Alliance party and rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative.

BBI was the result of the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila on March 9 last year.

ODM controls a considerable number of counties but the party did state whether it has instructed its MCAs to shoot down the Punguza Mizigo Bill.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.