Uhuru Treasury bet on Muia, Storm over ‘private parts’ memo, Churning job creators: Your Breakfast Briefing

The fight against graft received a big boost on Wednesday when the High Court ordered a corruption suspect to pay the state back over Sh300 million.
Anti-corruption Judge Hedwig Ong’undi ordered former Nairobi county finance chief Jimmy Kiamba, to pay the government Sh317 million for unexplained assets.
She said the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission established on a balance of probability that the cash deposits which Kiamba tried to explain through his revenue collection, constituted unexplained assets and should be forfeited to the state.
Rotich out, enter Ukur Yatani at Treasury ministry
Labour CS Ukur Yattani has been appointed Treasury CS in an acting capacity.
A statement sent by State House said the appointment will ensure smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury and in line Ministries following the Court Order affecting CS Henry Rotich and the PS Kamau Thugge.
Julius Monzi Muia has been appointed as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury. He was the PS for Planning.
Innovate or end up ‘tarmacking’: Varsity churns out job creators
When American activist Marley Dias said innovation comes from one, acknowledging yourself; two, studying and understanding the problem; and three, finding a solution, she might as well have been referring to Kenya’s higher education setting.
Born in January 2005, Dias made headlines as a sixth-grader when she initiated the #1000BlackGirlBooks project to collect and donate 1,000 titles that featured black girls as the central character. Her drive has since yielded more than 11,000 books.
Military veterans imprisoned for theft
Three former Kenya Defence forces soldiers charged with car theft and robbery with violence have each been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.
Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke convicted James Mbagi, Kelvin Muriithi, and Jackson Nthange after she found them guilty of the offense.
They were arrested after a report was filed at the Director of Criminal investigations in Ngong who launched investigations into the matter.
Don't reveal your private parts, MKU dean says
Mount Kenya University students who wear clothes or pants that reveal their private parts will be denied access to the school and sent back to dress decently.
This is according to a memo by Dean of students Martin Muiruri in a memo circulated yesterday.
The memo details the new required dress code for MKU students.
Tough times for governors charged with corruption
The High Court has dealt a staggering blow to governors facing graft charges in a landmark ruling that will make corruption an expensive affair in the coming days.
In sweet victory to the anti-graft agencies, the court ruled that governors charged with corruption should stay away from office and their roles completely taken over by their deputies for the duration of the trial.