Uhuru Treasury bet on Muia, Storm over ‘private parts’ memo, Churning job creators: Your Breakfast Briefing

The fight against graft received a big boost on Wednesday when the High Court ordered a corruption suspect to pay the state back over Sh300 million.

Anti-corruption Judge Hedwig Ong’undi ordered former Nairobi county finance chief Jimmy Kiamba, to pay the government Sh317 million for unexplained assets.

She said the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission established on a balance of probability that the cash deposits which Kiamba tried to explain through his revenue collection, constituted unexplained assets and should be forfeited to the state.

