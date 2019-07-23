Haji stabs Ruto, Is Treasury jinxed?, Sonko’s dog tax: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

DPP Noordin Haji’s order for the arrest and charging of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and 26 other senior government officials marks the highest point in the renewed fight against corruption declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta a year ago.

The arrests and arraignment are also a sterling act of courage on the part of Haji in a country where there has been a serious concern the fight against corruption only targets small fish. There have been ceaseless calls for investigative agencies to go for the so-called big fish if they are to win the confidence of Kenyans.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.