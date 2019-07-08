Police security cash row, Kobia on cutting wage bill, Uhuru mourns Kadenge: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Tension is simmering within the police ranks over millions paid by private institutions which hire armed police officers for daily security.
The dispute, which involves senior sub-county commanders and their juniors across the country, comes only days after a report by the Auditor General unearthed a mega-scandal in which Sh300 million allowances have been deducted irregularly by senior officers.
Kenya’s forex reserves sink as CBK rush to defend the shilling
Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by over Sh10 billion last week, an aspect financial experts have attributed to mopping up of the shilling which comes under pressure early last week.
On Tuesday, the shilling touched an eight-month low of 103 units to the dollar on the back of high dollar demand partly driven by the high liquidity. It, however, gained to close the week at 102.29.
Icon Joe Kadenge mourned
President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in eulogizing fallen football legend Joe Kadenge who passed on yesterday in a Nairobi hospital.
Football enthusiasts and Kenyans at large were treated to a rude shock yesterday in the afternoon after reports emerged that the former Harambee Stars icon breathed his last after a long battle with illness.
Mess at Pensions dept to be cleaned, promises CS Kobia
The government is fully committed to cleaning the mess at the Pension Department, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia has said.
The department has been on the spot over grand corruption, ineptness and theft in the face of a Sh67 billion query by the Auditor General.
Gays vexed but not cowed in fight for space
In the wake of a landmark ruling by a High Court upholding laws that criminalise homosexuality, the LGBTI+ community is disillusioned, seeking safe spaces for relief.
Three gay men in this predicament are wading through the storms of abuse, threats and torture from their family, friends and strangers.
Kenya buoyant of business with TZ after Uhuru visit
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s two-day visit to Tanzania over the weekend has breath fresh life to the Nairobi–Dar es Salaam diplomatic and trade relations which had last week tumbled over political differences.
The two Heads of States who met in Magufuli's backyard of Chato District denounced political differences and instead called for peace and close collaboration to boost trade and investments.