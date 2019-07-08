Police security cash row, Kobia on cutting wage bill, Uhuru mourns Kadenge: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Tension is simmering within the police ranks over millions paid by private institutions which hire armed police officers for daily security.

The dispute, which involves senior sub-county commanders and their juniors across the country, comes only days after a report by the Auditor General unearthed a mega-scandal in which Sh300 million allowances have been deducted irregularly by senior officers.

