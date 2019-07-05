Itumbi’s assassination evidence, Collymore’s glowing tributes, Expressway in limbo: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

State House digital communications director Dennis Itumbi now says he has proof that a meeting to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto happened.

In an affidavit seen by the Star, Itumbi on Thursday told the court that he has audio and video recording material that shows a meeting could have happened at the La Mada hotel which discussed the possibility of assassinating Ruto.

Itumbi, however, said he will not disclose his sources on grounds that he is a journalist and bound by ethics not to disclose them.

