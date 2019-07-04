Interior and Foreign Affairs fishy expenditure, ODM's lean team, This man Itumbi: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The government is on the spot for the expenditure of millions of shillings in a confidential vote which it declined to explain to auditors.

A new report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has unearthed accounting anomalies in the ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs regarding the secret vote.

The millions were spent in the run-up to the 2017 General Elections.

Ouko said the Ministry of Interior suspiciously transferred Sh350 million to North Eastern regional commissioner without explanation.

