Interior and Foreign Affairs fishy expenditure, ODM's lean team, This man Itumbi: Your Breakfast Briefing

The government is on the spot for the expenditure of millions of shillings in a confidential vote which it declined to explain to auditors.
A new report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has unearthed accounting anomalies in the ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs regarding the secret vote.
The millions were spent in the run-up to the 2017 General Elections.
Ouko said the Ministry of Interior suspiciously transferred Sh350 million to North Eastern regional commissioner without explanation.
Collymore chose modest send-off, did not want politicians to attend
Bob Collymore was not ostentatious unlike members of elite clubs in which he could easily fit.
In his death, he chose a modest send-off.
In a materialist society like Kenya where wealth, grand opulence, and power gain massive traction, it was the expectation of many that Collymore would be interred in a big ceremony beamed live on national television channels.
ODM forms lean team to review nomination rules
ODM has appointed a three-member committee to look into its nomination rules. The regulations have been cited for the party’s dismal performance in the last general elections.
The lean team comprising of the party’s National Elections Board chairperson Judy Pareno (nominated senator), Jared Okelo (Nyando MP) and executive director Oduor Ong’wen will fine-tune a task force report and give the final recommendation to the party NEC on how future nominations will be conducted.
Bloodless painless' circumcision device abandoned
The Israeli firm that introduced a 'bloodless and painless' circumcision device in Kenya three years ago has abandoned it, citing frustrations from the World Health Organization.
Kenya officially adopted the device called Prepex in 2016 to expand safe circumcision methods.
However, the uptake has been sluggish.
Jaguar: I will continue fighting illegal migrants
Starehe MP Charles Njagua on Wednesday said he will continue demanding that illegal immigrants should not engage in businesses in his constituency.
The MP, who is popularly known as Jaguar, was speaking soon after a Milimani court freed him on a Sh500,000 bail. He had denied incitement to violence charges.
This man Itumbi
Blogger Dennis Itumbi has courted controversy throughout his career as a journalist.
In July last year, all social media handles that Itumbi had set up were disabled by Kanze Dena, spokesperson for the Office of the President and head of his Strategic Communication Unit.
The move followed inaccuracies and conflicting information that was being dispatched to the public and media houses from State House.