Sh1.5bn prison food query, Uhuru’s debt order snubbed, Moi’s hotel raided: Your Breakfast Briefing

The rot in the prisons department that could have cost the taxpayer over Sh1.8 billion in an NYS-style graft theft has been laid bare in a new audit report.

The report by the Auditor General Edwad Ouko details how the department paid phony suppliers, made double payments for goods and services and procured fake bullet proof vests and jackets.

The audit comes just months after EACC unearthed an audacious attempt to steal Sh4.8 billion through fictitious security contracts by top prison officials and those in the ministry of Interior.

