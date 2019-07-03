Sh1.5bn prison food query, Uhuru’s debt order snubbed, Moi’s hotel raided: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
The rot in the prisons department that could have cost the taxpayer over Sh1.8 billion in an NYS-style graft theft has been laid bare in a new audit report.
The report by the Auditor General Edwad Ouko details how the department paid phony suppliers, made double payments for goods and services and procured fake bullet proof vests and jackets.
The audit comes just months after EACC unearthed an audacious attempt to steal Sh4.8 billion through fictitious security contracts by top prison officials and those in the ministry of Interior.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Counties owe Kemsa Sh2.6bn for drugs supplied
Counties owe the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority over Sh2.6 billion in accrued debts according to latest data from the government agency.
Nairobi leads in the debts at Sh284m, while Nakuru is the only county that has cleared all its outstanding bills.
According to the latest data, Nakuru had even overpaid by Sh9,000 and has drugs to run until the end of September.
Let port terminal privatisation be competitive, envoys tell Kenya
Britain, France, Denmark and Japan have protested the privatisation of the second container terminal at the port of Mombasa, saying the process is designed in favour of one company.
The countries, through their ambassadors, have written to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport, saying the process is not transparent.
Over 3,000 Kilifi squatters to be evicted by tycoon
A tycoon in Kadzuhoni, Magarini, Kilifi county, on Tuesday obtained court orders to evict more than 3,250 squatters from 339 acres.
This is after a case over the disputed land that covers an entire location was ruled in his favour and orders issued for the squatters to voluntarily vacate within 45 days or face forceful eviction.
Nema raids Moi's hotel, arrests manager
Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s four-star hotel in Kabarnet town is among 10 private facilities raided by Nema in Baringo on Monday for non-compliance.
Rift Valley Hills Resort, one of the Lake Bogoria Spa group of resorts, was among victims of an impromptu crackdown by the National Environmental Management Authority. Ten people, one from each hotel, was arrested.
Collymore cremation: Connected millions, sent off by few
Safaricom boss Bob Collymore, 61, was cremated on Tuesday at Kariakor Crematorium in a private ceremony. Journalists were barred.
His final journey began at Lee Funeral Home on Monday.
From 9am, mourners started trickling in. After a few minutes the mourners who included the telco's top officials, including board chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a, and friends, gathered in a tent that served as a chapel.