UhuRuto record on spot, Kenyatta Cabinet split dilemma, MCA AFCON joyriders: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Kenya is headed in the wrong direction and her top two leaders are responsible for the mess, a new poll shows, in a damming indictment of the executive.
According to the poll by research firm Infotrak, a majority of Kenyans at 48 per cent believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.
High cost of living, rampant corruption, unemployment and poor governance top the reasons why respondents believe things are not right.
Only 34 per cent of Kenyans believe the county is headed in the right direction, with a majority citing the prevailing peace in the country.
Uhuru dilemma over Cabinet split
President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing a dilemma over continuing to chair an apparently divided cabinet and cracking the whip, in what poses a test to his leadership.
Whether the President decides to fire some Cabinet Secretaries or opts to overhaul the entire cabinet, either of the decisions would be confronted with far-reaching political ramifications.
How conmen are impersonating Sonko on Facebook to con public
Jane Mutola, an orphaned house girl in Kangemi, Nairobi County, is among hundreds of poor and gullible Kenyans who have unknowingly been conned by imposters using Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s name.
The con artists pretend to be giving out motorbikes and ask for some processing fees.
Mombasa MCAs' trip to Egypt for Afcon criticised
Civil society organizations in Mombasa have accused the Mombasa County Assembly of plundering public resources.
Haki Africa, Pwani Social Justice Centre, Human Rights Agenda and Manyatta Youth Entertainment CBO on Sunday said Mombasa MCAs have been approving items that were not originally budgeted for.
Kenya's economy slows down in first three months, GDP growth at 5.6 per cent
Kenya's economy expanded by 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, the government said in the first Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year.
The figure confirms the economy that experienced a growth in 2018, was depressed in the period, compared to 6.5 per cent performance recorded in the same quarter of 2018.
Inside a cafe where all servers are deaf
The customers seem to be gesticulating a little more than usual, even taking into account the expressiveness of hand gestures. And the waiters and waitresses are gesticulating back.
Are they arguing?
Not really. In this restaurant, waiters and waitresses are deaf and they are taking orders from customers at this rustic outdoor cafe.