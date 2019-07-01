UhuRuto record on spot, Kenyatta Cabinet split dilemma, MCA AFCON joyriders: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Kenya is headed in the wrong direction and her top two leaders are responsible for the mess, a new poll shows, in a damming indictment of the executive.

According to the poll by research firm Infotrak, a majority of Kenyans at 48 per cent believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

High cost of living, rampant corruption, unemployment and poor governance top the reasons why respondents believe things are not right.

Only 34 per cent of Kenyans believe the county is headed in the right direction, with a majority citing the prevailing peace in the country.

