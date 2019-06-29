Ruto assassination: Truth or hoax, Eyes on Haji over Ruaraka case, Handshake slowing Kisumu projects?: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

It's official. The government paid Sh1.5 billion for its own land in a mega scandal that may soon return to haunt top figures in government.

In a landmark decision on Friday, the High Court ruled that the Ruaraka Land, for which the state had already agreed to pay businessman Francis Mburu Sh3.3 billion, is public land.

The acquisition of the 13.7-acres for two public schools, Ruaraka High and Drive Inn primary, was executed during Fred Matiang’i's tenure as Education Cabinet Secretary and Belio Kipsang as his Principal Secretary.

