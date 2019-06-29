Ruto assassination: Truth or hoax, Eyes on Haji over Ruaraka case, Handshake slowing Kisumu projects?: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
It's official. The government paid Sh1.5 billion for its own land in a mega scandal that may soon return to haunt top figures in government.
In a landmark decision on Friday, the High Court ruled that the Ruaraka Land, for which the state had already agreed to pay businessman Francis Mburu Sh3.3 billion, is public land.
The acquisition of the 13.7-acres for two public schools, Ruaraka High and Drive Inn primary, was executed during Fred Matiang’i's tenure as Education Cabinet Secretary and Belio Kipsang as his Principal Secretary.
Is history of assassinations repeating itself or Ruto is crying Wolf?
Reports are awash that some state officers having been meeting to plot the assassination of Deputy President William Ruto.
Should we take these reports seriously or dismiss them as cries of attention-hungry boy who cried wolf but ended up being killed by the wolf when villagers would no longer respond to his distress calls?
Public servants at the centre of campaigns
As time ticks towards the 2022 election and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession politics gaining momentum, State officers have been roped in, despite questions being raised over their roles and professionalism.
Following the March 9 handshake between Uhuru and Raila Odinga, public officers have taken advantage to outrightly play politics, in what is widely perceived as concerted efforts to stop Deputy President William Ruto from ascending to power.
Are political antics, vitriol replacing projects in Nyanza?
Nyanza leaders are fighting accusations that they waste President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visits to the region in endless politicking instead of seeking development projects.
In recent weeks, the lakeside region leaders have been criticised for allegedly lacking an agenda to present the President, other than tiresome grandstanding and mudslinging.
Compared with other leaders from the region, who demand development projects in their areas during presidential visits, leaders from Nyanza are accused of wasting the opportunity and obsessing instead on 22. the electorate is offended.
Kenya's move to a cashless economy slow but steady- survey
Kenya's move to a cashless economy is moving steady depsite progress a new survey shows.
Consumer Insight report shows that77 per cent of Kenyans primarily use cash for their commercial transactions, despite cash-free options in the Kenyan market thriving.
Inside Mombasa woman’s quest for Guinness record 75 hours of cooking
After 26 hours of cooking, Maliha Mohammed’s voice had already gone hoarse because of the cold night next to Mombasa’s Indian Ocean and the instructions she was giving to her team.
Maliha, 36, had been offered space at Technical University of Mombasa’s e-Leaning Block to do a 36-hour cooking marathon rehearsal with her team