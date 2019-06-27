Ruto, CSs meet today, Sh67bn pensions pay probe, Mortician’s organs theft: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
The Deputy President William Ruto is at crossroads in how to deal with the three Cabinet secretaries from Mt Kenya who are alleged to have been meeting to plot how to harm him.
While his troops in Parliament are baying for the blood of the three Css, Peter Munya (Trade and Industrialisation),Sicily Karuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) through an impeachment motion,it is understood that the DP has ordered his lieutenants to keep off the debate.
And indeed , the Mps mostly from the larger Rift Valley have stayed away from making comments on the grievous allegations which ordinarily attract outrage from them.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star. See stories https://bit.ly/2XA0lPJ
Ouko flags irregular Sh67bn pensions payout
The Pension department is on the spot following revelations it irregularly paid out Sh67 billion retirement benefit claims yet widow (er)s and orphans genuinely seeking their dues continue to suffer.
A bold report by Auditor General Edward Ouko points to a possibility that billions of taxpayers’ money meant for pensions could still be siphoned by those taking advantage of the system loopholes.
Six hurdles holding back potential of agriculture
Despite generating about half of the country’s GDP, many farmers grapple with problems every year that reduce their lives to more toil than reward.
Agriculture in Kenya mainly consists of small-scale farmers, which means they are the real backbone of our economy. Even so, they struggle to compete with nations with far less arable land like the Netherlands or far worse climate like Israel, due to problems in everything from production to sales.
Pathologist tells court she saw Njue rip out dead man's heart
A government pathologist and two morgue attendants yesterday testified in a case in a which a former chief government pathologist is charged with stealing a man's heart.
The pathologist in charge of Meru Level 5 Hospital Dr Scholastica Kimani told Meru Senior Resident Magistrate Evans Mbicha that Dr Moses Njue disappeared with the heart and kidney of Benedict Karau.
Koja matatu terminus to be closed in plans to decongest CBD
Nairobi plans to close down the Koja matatu terminus as it moves to decongest traffic in the central business district.
The terminus has been blamed for traffic snarl-ups as vehicles enter into the CBD through the Globe flyover and also by matatus operating in and out of the stage.
County chief officer for roads Fredrick Karanja yesterday said the plan will ease some of the gridlock currently seen in the CBD.
Tullow Oil to delay investment decision in Kenya to next year
Tullow Oil has delayed the final investment decision (FID) for its Kenya project to 2020, this despite an agreement with Kenyan government to crude processing facility on Tuesday.
The UK oil exploration and development firm had in June last year indicated that it will make a decision to fully invest in oil drilling in Kenya before end of 2019.