Ruto, CSs meet today, Sh67bn pensions pay probe, Mortician’s organs theft: Your Breakfast Briefing

The Deputy President William Ruto is at crossroads in how to deal with the three Cabinet secretaries from Mt Kenya who are alleged to have been meeting to plot how to harm him.

While his troops in Parliament are baying for the blood of the three Css, Peter Munya (Trade and Industrialisation),Sicily Karuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) through an impeachment motion,it is understood that the DP has ordered his lieutenants to keep off the debate.

And indeed , the Mps mostly from the larger Rift Valley have stayed away from making comments on the grievous allegations which ordinarily attract outrage from them.

