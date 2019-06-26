Queries over CSs' night meetings, New evidence in Monica’s murder, Herbal clinics trap: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Tough questions are being raised regarding secret meeting by top government bureaucrat from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard which DP William Ruto has claimed are meant to plot his assassination.

The details emerged even as the DP's office remained tight-lipped as to whether Ruto would officially record a statement on the alleged murder plot to propel the probe already ceased by the DCI detectives.

Top technocrats from Central, including cabinet secretaries, have openly admitted to having frequent meetings to spearhead development projects in the region.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.