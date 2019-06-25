Ruto stirs fire in Jubilee, No high school transfers, BRT delayed again: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
Deputy President William Ruto told President Uhuru Kenyatta of an alleged plot to assassinate him.
The DP, according to multiple sources in the cabinet and in his office, claimed that some Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials were scheming to "eliminate him".
"The president then instructed DCI George Kinoti to investigate the matter and arraign in court those who involved if indeed there was such a plot," said a source.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Magoha bars Form Ones from changing schools after admission
Candidates sitting this year's KCPE examinations will not be able to change schools after receiving admission letters in January.
In new guidelines from the Ministry of Education, candidates will make the final decision on secondary schools they wish to join during the second term.
The government requires learners to choose 11 schools in the selection process.
Pastor and husband charged with fraud of Sh3million to 'renovate' church
A pastor and her husband were on Monday charged with seven counts of forgery and fraud for lying that they were renovating a church.
Christine Anyango and husband Edward Otieno were accused of conspiracy with intent to defraud Jitegemee Credit Scheme of Sh3 million in 2015.
Graft and inefficiency erode trust in public service, says Kinyua
Corruption, inefficiency and ineptitude continue to weaken the trust the public has bestowed on civil servants, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has said.
Kinyua said there is reluctance to adopt technology yet it is key for effective public service. He spoke during the closing ceremony of the 7th Edition of the African Public Service Day.
Bus Rapid Transit piloting to be rolled out by year-end
A pilot project on the much-awaited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be rolled out between September and December, the Star has established.
Preparations are on course, the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA) CEO Francis Gitau told the Star
BRT will be a reliable mode of commuter transport planned todecongest the central business district, ease transport woes, reduce travel time as well as reduce air pollution.
Millet chocolate earns Busia entrepreneur US fellowship
In August 2012, when ODM leader Raila Odinga and then Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta were jostling to succeed President Mwai Kibaki at State House, a girl aged 24 was graduating at the University of Nairobi.
There were heightened political temperatures in the country, but Irene Etyang, now 31, was caught up in the excitement that clouds graduations. She had no idea what awaited her in the employment world after receiving her academic transcripts and certificate.