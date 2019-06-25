Ruto stirs fire in Jubilee, No high school transfers, BRT delayed again: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Deputy President William Ruto told President Uhuru Kenyatta of an alleged plot to assassinate him.

The DP, according to multiple sources in the cabinet and in his office, claimed that some Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials were scheming to "eliminate him".

"The president then instructed DCI George Kinoti to investigate the matter and arraign in court those who involved if indeed there was such a plot," said a source.

