Gold scam probe fails, Struggle to get IEBC CEO, AG okayed KICC on new notes: Your Breakfast Briefing

Investigations into the Sh400 million gold scam involving the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has collapsed.
Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been unable to proceed with the investigations because Sheikh Maktoum is yet to give consent for statements to be taken from the people who dealt with the Kenyan scammers.
DCI officers were record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler Ali Zandi regarding the Sh400 million gold scam.
Religious leaders push to delink boundaries review role from IEBC
Religious leaders have made radical proposals to strip the boundaries review role from the IEBC in what they say would diffuse ethnic tensions.
Through the Interreligious Council, a coalition of all major faiths, the clergy wants an ad hoc agency created every 10 years to oversee delineation of electoral administrative units.
Teachers battle it out for top award
Twenty four teachers will battle out to be the cream of the crop as they seek to be crowned for this year's teacher and principal of the year award set to be announced on Friday.
The Teacher Of the Year Award (TOYA) will go to a tutor voted the best in all the eight former regions in the country while the Principal Of the Year Award (POYA) will go to the best-voted administrator.
Mothers speak on best way to wean babies
When Khadija Abdallah, a mother in Mombasa, had her first baby, she was determined to practise exclusive breastfeeding. However, she faced problems that almost made her divert from her goals.
She had an inward nipple on one breast, making it hard for her baby to get a grip of it. The other breast used to tear up, making it really painful trying to get milk out of it.
New currency dispute: CBK says Githu okayed KICC monument
The Central Bank of Kenya has denied claims that the new generation bank notes bear the portrait of the first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.
In response to a case filed by activist Okiya Omtata, Governor Patrick Njoroge said prior to adopting the usage of image of the Kenya International Conventional Centre (KICC) on the front of all new notes, the CBK on October 4 2013, sought legal advice from then Attorney General Githu Muigai.
IEBC struggles to appoint new chief executive
The recruitment of a new IEBC chief executive officer has triggered a fresh storm at the electoral agency with commissioners split over the matter.
Chairman Wafula Chebuakati, who was forced by the court to re-advertise the position last month, is said to be keen on bringing in an outsider to manage the 2022 polls.