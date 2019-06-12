Gold scam probe fails, Struggle to get IEBC CEO, AG okayed KICC on new notes: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Investigations into the Sh400 million gold scam involving the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has collapsed.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been unable to proceed with the investigations because Sheikh Maktoum is yet to give consent for statements to be taken from the people who dealt with the Kenyan scammers.

DCI officers were record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler Ali Zandi regarding the Sh400 million gold scam.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.