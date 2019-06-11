Counties budget in limbo, Kenya neglects African envoys, Sh48bn reforestation need: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Secondary school heads want the age of consent for sex to be increased to 20 when young people have finished secondary school.

That still doesn't mean their brains are mature, their judgement and impulse control are sound. Couple that with a blast of hormones and you know what to expect.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association on Monday said the current debate about lowering the age of sexual consent to 16 years of age portrays the country as losing its morals and direction.

