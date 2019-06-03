Corruption cash trap, Mudavadi tackles Raila, Clerics turned predators: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Will President Uhuru Kenyatta's radical policy to mop up Sh1,000 notes from the economy help zoom in on those with undeclared wealth or will this flop?
India made a similar move in 2016 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Find out the options billionaires with huge sums of cash hidden at home have as panic strikes.
Mudavadi tells Raila to to keep off 2022 presidential race
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has laughed off Deputy President William Ruto’s political overtures in Western Kenya and dismissed the DP’s regional allies as individuals after his fat wallet.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Star, Musalia in a bold move also asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to live up to the NASA political agreement that that excludes his party from the 2022 presidential race.
Banks raise loans to customers as bond interest drops
Commercial banks have been increasing their lending to customers in the three months to March as they avoid low-interest rate offered by the Treasury Bonds.
Kenya's four largest lenders in customer base, Equity Bank, KCB, CBA Kenya, and Standard Chartered reported increased loan disbursement to borrowers in their Q1 financial results, depicting a need to increase profits through loans and beat the lower interests from two-year hold on government securities.
Crunch talks on county funds stalemate resumes
The next 10 days will be crucial for the counties as Senators and Members of the National Assembly resume crunch talks to save them from plunging into a cash crisis.
Members of the mediation committee appointed to unlock the impasse are still sharply divided over the amount that should be allocated to the counties in the next financial year.
Clerics who turn into predators
Normally, religious leaders, teachers, elders and parents advise and protect young girls from sexual exploitation.
However, these are far from normal days.
Protectors have turned predators and often the prey doesn't stand a chance.
Increasingly, some religious leaders defile and impregnate young girls. One pastor is accused of killing a 17-year-old Sunday school teacher, his girlfriend, once he learned she was pregnant.
Melinda Gates on why Kenyan women need more cash
Leaders from around the world meet in Canada this week for Women Deliver, the world’s largest gathering on gender equality and the wellbeing of girls and women.
In the meeting, advocates will launch a new SDG Gender Index that ranks Kenya 97th out of 129 countries on gender equality. The report, prepared by Equal Measures 2030, shows Kenya doing better than its peers in some areas and lagging behind in others.