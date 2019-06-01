US blacklists Kenyans, Mwilu’s last laugh, UoN cash crunch: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The US Embassy in Nairobi has identified more than corrupt public figures it intends to block from entering the United States.

The list of 100 was drawn up by former Ambassador Robert Godec, but was not forwarded to Washington.

His successor, Ambassador Kyle McCarter, has revived the list and is sending the names and justification for blacklisting to Washington for approval.

And he is adding more names.

