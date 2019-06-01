US blacklists Kenyans, Mwilu’s last laugh, UoN cash crunch: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
The US Embassy in Nairobi has identified more than corrupt public figures it intends to block from entering the United States.
The list of 100 was drawn up by former Ambassador Robert Godec, but was not forwarded to Washington.
His successor, Ambassador Kyle McCarter, has revived the list and is sending the names and justification for blacklisting to Washington for approval.
And he is adding more names.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Cash crisis at UoN as Mbithi seeks second term
The Univerity of Nairobi is one of Kenya's most prestigious universities.
But the oldest public university seems to be foundering for lack of money, as are other cash-strapped public universities.
The varsity is unable to meet its financial obligations, reeling from huge debts and constantly relying on bank overdrafts to remain afloat.
Mwilu's case dropped on grounds of 'illegally obtained evidence'
Evidence illegally obtained against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has saved her from being prosecuted over corruption and abuse of office charges.
Mwilu moved to the High Court in August last year and obtained orders stopping her prosecution. She claimed the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were being used to achieve a purpose unconnected with the rule of law.
Surgeons remove 80% of stomach to save obese man's life
John Muthama was so obese that he was unable to walk, it was so bad he almost saw a sorcerer. His life was in danger.
After dieting for more than six years without success, the Dagoretti resident finally underwent high-risk surgery to reduce his 176kg weight.
Eighty per cent of his stomach was removed.
Inflation falls to 5.49 per cent as weather improves
The cost of living measure dropped to 5.49 per cent in May on account of favourable weather conditions which resulted in lower food prices.
Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows a 1.09 per cent drop from a high of 6.58 per cent in April.
This falls within the government's target set at a maximum of 7.5 per cent and minimum of 2.5 per cent.
State accused of not being genuine in amnesty promise for Shabaab returnees
The government lacks proper policies to implement amnesty for al Shabaab returnees seeking rehabilitation, Counter Violence Extremism consultant Athman Mujahid said on Friday.
Kenya has announced amnesty for al Shabaab returnees who surrender to the police, but despite the assurances, not many have heeded as fears rise that it could be a trick by police to capture and eliminate them.