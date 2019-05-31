Ruto hustler journey, Suicide in Dadaab, Kwale forced disappearances: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday opened up about how his political journey has led him from not owning shoes to sitting at the high table with kings.

In a speech during the annual National Prayer Breakfast, the DP portrayed himself as ‘a hustler and a village herder’ who has fought his way through turbulence to high office.

Ruto narrated how God lifted him from a poor family in a remote village in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu county.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.