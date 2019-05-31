Ruto hustler journey, Suicide in Dadaab, Kwale forced disappearances: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Deputy President William Ruto yesterday opened up about how his political journey has led him from not owning shoes to sitting at the high table with kings.
In a speech during the annual National Prayer Breakfast, the DP portrayed himself as ‘a hustler and a village herder’ who has fought his way through turbulence to high office.
Ruto narrated how God lifted him from a poor family in a remote village in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu county.
Killings and forced disappearances rampant in Kwale
Salim Likungu was kidnapped at Ibiza in Ukunda and disappeared without trace five years ago.
The 42-year-old father of eight is among 47 people in Kwale who have either been killed or the 18 who have disappeared mysteriously in four years.
The family is losing hopes of ever finding him alive and police say he may have been lured into an al Shabaab trap.
Is Nairobi River clean-up another mission impossible?
At first it was garbage, dead pigs, cats and dogs.
Then Nairobi River cleaners found human foetuses and other corpses.
So far, 14 bodies of adults, children and foetuses have been retrieved. Seven of the bodies were found near the Korokocho slums.
KCB shareholders give nod for National Bank take over
Kenya Commercial Bank Group (KCB) takeover of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) yesterday received shareholders backing at the lender’s annual general meeting.
Shareholders unanimously agreed to the proposal of 10-for-1 share swap transaction with a par value of Sh5 of NBK.
Refugee commits suicide for 'failing to meet goals'
A 26-year-old refugee in Dadaab camp committed suicide on Thursday because of depression over a low national exam score and few prospects.
Born in Ifo, one of Dadaab's camps, Mohamed Ahmed’s body hanged himself from a rafter in his house where he lived alone. His parents were repatriated to Somalia.
KHRC appeals to Uhuru over banditry killings in North Rift
President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to end banditry attacks that have left more than 32 people killed and hundreds of families displaced in the North Rift in the last three months.
Attacks along the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties have escalated in recent weeks forcing families to flee. About 20 schools have been either deserted or shut.