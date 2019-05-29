UhuRuto secret accounts, ADC grabbed land, Kenyan loan defaulters: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Fresh details emerged on Tuesday of how retired President Daniel Moi's relatives allocated hundreds of acres of government land to powerful Kanu politicians.

MPs were told that Gideon Toroitich, retired President Moi's nephew, together with former powerful Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae dished out land belonging to the state-owned Agricultural Development Corporation in unclear circumstances.

The land is in Magarini constituency in Kilifi county.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.