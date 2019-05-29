UhuRuto secret accounts, ADC grabbed land, Kenyan loan defaulters: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.

Fresh details emerged on Tuesday of how retired President Daniel Moi's relatives allocated hundreds of acres of government land to powerful Kanu politicians.
MPs were told that Gideon Toroitich, retired President Moi's nephew, together with former powerful Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae dished out land belonging to the state-owned Agricultural Development Corporation in unclear circumstances.
The land is in Magarini constituency in Kilifi county.

MPs seek to vet Uhuru, Ruto secret accounts
MPs want more accountability of secret accounts held by State House and other security agencies.
They are concerned that the secret accounts set aside for President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto may be abused.
Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said borrowing from international practices, it would be prudent for Parliament to oversee the secret kitty.
Bank loan defaults hit 10- year new high as borrowers struggle to repay
Defaulters have pushed up banks bad loans portfolio to a new decade high of 12.9 per cent in two months to April, according to the Central Bank of Kenya governor.
Although the CBK did not give an absolute figure of the total non performing loans, the amount is likely to be higher than Sh19 billion reported in two months to February.
This is a clear manifestation that borrowers are struggling to meet their financial obligations.
Kalonzo to divorce Kibwana in parties split
The Wiper Democratic Movement Party will officially sever its expired 2017 pre-election coalition pact with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano Party.
Speaking after a leaders’ meeting at Makindu on Monday night, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the agreement had ended.
MPs roast Mubea over Chickengate, double salary
EACC failure to unravel the Chickengate scandal yesterday returned to haunt former deputy CEO Michael Mubea in his quest to be appointed Kenya’s ambassador to Ireland.
Members of a parliamentary committee probing the former anti-graft official for the job raised concerns that the case is yet to conclude in Kenya yet the UK had convicted officials linked to the scandal.
Ex-PS Omollo deceived court on funds — Asset Recovery
The Assets Recovery Agency has accused former PS Lillian Omollo of deceiving the court that she is a farmer who acquired more than Sh30 million in a farming business.
In a court affidavit in the NYS II scandal, ARA says the land in Uyoma, Rarieda district belongs to the family of the late Acheing Oneko, where Omollo is married.
It says the land has not yet been subdivided divided among family members.