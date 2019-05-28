Rift Valley vote scramble, Uhuru housing levy plea, KDF exit from Somalia: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The anti-Deputy President William Ruto forces have identified at least eight Rift Valley counties where they seek to elbow the DP aside and diminish his influence.

For the second election in a row, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Chama Cha Mashinani boss Isaac Rutto are going flat out to dislodge Ruto as the region’s political kingpin.

The Star has also established that Gideon has acquired an expansive office in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area where he plans to establish his presidential campaign secretariat.

