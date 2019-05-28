Rift Valley vote scramble, Uhuru housing levy plea, KDF exit from Somalia: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
The anti-Deputy President William Ruto forces have identified at least eight Rift Valley counties where they seek to elbow the DP aside and diminish his influence.
For the second election in a row, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Chama Cha Mashinani boss Isaac Rutto are going flat out to dislodge Ruto as the region’s political kingpin.
The Star has also established that Gideon has acquired an expansive office in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area where he plans to establish his presidential campaign secretariat.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Import, export cargo to be vetted to root out tax evaders
The government will vet and register all import and export cargo consolidators to root out tax evaders, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.
Speaking on Monday during a stakeholders' meeting at the Inland Container Depot in Embakasi, Nairobi, President Kenyatta faulted the consolidators for contributing to delays in the clearance of containers at the depot.
Proposed bill to create taxman for Nairobi
Nairobi could soon have its own taxman similar to the Kenya Revenue Authority if a new bill is approved by the county assembly.
The Nairobi City County Revenue Administration Bill 2019, which has already undergone the first reading, creates the office of county revenue administrator who shall be competitively recruited by the County Public Service Board.
Kismayo rising as KDF exit plan takes shape
Seven years ago, the elite Kenya Defence forces launched an offensive operation in Somalia’s Kismayo town against Al Shabaab.
The liberation of the seaport code-named Operation Sledge Hammer saw KDF launch both air, land and sea assaults to wrestle the group that had taken over operations at the port.
Consumers burdened despite Kenya producing more cheaper energy
Electricity consumers in Kenya continue to shoulder high power bills despite an increase in the generation of cheaper wind power by almost 22 times in one year.
Latest power generation report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows the country generated 146.21 million kilowatts of wind power by February up from 3.26 million kilowatts same period in 2018.
Order suspending housing levy extended to June 10 as Uhuru asks UN for cash
The High Court has once again extended the suspension of the housing levy fund until June 10.
Labour Court Judge Maureen Onyango on Monday ordered consolidation of the 11 petitions challenging the levy for hearing and determination.
Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking UN-Habitat’s support to realise his affordable housing agenda.