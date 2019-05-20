EACC targets big fish, CDF cash wastage, Maraga beats alcoholism: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

A senior official in the Ministry of Interior deposited an average of Sh1 million shillings daily in his bank accounts for a record seven months, EACC investigations have revealed.

According to documents filed in court, the money was wired into the accounts of Thomas Gitau Njongu, a senior assistant accountant general at the Ministry of Interior, his wife Teresia Njeri and their four firms.

