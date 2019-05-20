EACC targets big fish, CDF cash wastage, Maraga beats alcoholism: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
A senior official in the Ministry of Interior deposited an average of Sh1 million shillings daily in his bank accounts for a record seven months, EACC investigations have revealed.
According to documents filed in court, the money was wired into the accounts of Thomas Gitau Njongu, a senior assistant accountant general at the Ministry of Interior, his wife Teresia Njeri and their four firms.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Misuse of CDF cash rampant - Ouko
Misuse and wastage of the National Government Constituency Development Fund continue unabated.
This is according to the latest audit reports by Auditor General Edward Ouko on the utilisation of the NG- CDF cash tabled in Parliament last week.
The reports for the year ended June 2018, have put constituencies on the spot for failing to provide documents to support the expenditure of millions of taxpayers’ money allocated to them.
Assa Nyakundi wife, children want him back in Muthaiga house
Defence lawyers told a Kiambu court that wife of lawyer Assa Nyakundi and their children have insisted to have her husband back in their Muthaiga house.
The lawyers Danstan Omari, Dr John Khamniwa and Cliff Ombeta on Friday informed trial magistrate Teresia Nyang'ena that Lydia Nyakundi and her children who are key prosecution witnesses are ready waiting to welcome back Nyakundi in the house to move on with life.
I was an alcoholic for 20 years, Maraga reveals
Chief Justice David Maraga has advised the youth in drug addiction to seek divine attention and expert help.
While launching the Drug Awareness Campaign on Saturday at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Maraga confessed that 20 years of his life were wasted as he wallowed in alcoholism.
What your absence says to your child
John*, 39 (not his real name) currently resides in a small, one-roomed house in Githurai with his wife of about four years.
"I have been through a lot, and sometimes, I almost think it's a miracle I am here today," he says.
The third born in a family of four is a recovering heroin addict currently on methadone treatments at Mathare Mental Hospital.
"We lost our mother when my eldest sibling was in class four. She and I are about six years apart, so I was very young," he says.
Treasury lags in county disbursement by close to Sh100 billion
National Treasury disbursements of funds to the counties is lagging behind by Sh95.05 billion two months to the end of 2018-19 financial year.
County governments received a total of Sh234.28 billion in the period ending April 30.
The slow pace in disbursing funds to the devolved units is blamed for many stalled projects and pending bills by suppliers.