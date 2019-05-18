Weta in fake gold scam, Failed Big Four?, MP the 'king witch': Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
A leaked audio in the Star's possession has put Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula at the heart of the multimillion-shilling fake gold scandal.
Detectives, meanwhile, revealed that the Ford Kenya leader was a person of interest.
In the audio conversation, Wetang'ula dropped the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor believed to be Ali Zandi that their detained consignment would be released.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Where's double-digit growth UhuRuto promised?
Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto made a string of promises during their Kusema na Kutenda (Speak and Act) campaigns in 2013 and in 2017.
Many of them made headlines — from free laptops for all Class 1 children to double-digit economic growth.
The Jubilee Manifesto, the electoral platform on which the Uhuru administration was elected, was themed on securing prosperity for all Kenyans.
Public varsities' financial mess
It's gloom and for public universities deep in the red because of a serious funding shortfall — if they don't get with it and try new ways to generate funds to sustain themselves.
Every day, vice chancellors try to juggle priorities and run day-to-day activities.
Both the government and university managers concur on the need for increased funding.
Uhuru is being pushed to the wall, will he fight back, be lynched or crucified?
For two weeks, Kenyans expressed their displeasure and worry at the unusual absence of their President from the limelight.
They are used to an almost omnipresent leader who graces their television screens every news hour. A President whose picture is Page One in the major dailies. A leader who issues daily edicts through the national and FM radio stations.
Fake imports to be seized at border in new directive
Anti-Counterfeit Agency will now impound imported fake goods at the point of entry.
During a review of the proposed Amendments to the regulations for the Anti-Counterfeit Act, the scope of counterfeiting was extended to include a provision to impound goods counterfeited outside Kenya and them imported into the country.
I am the King of witches — Mwambire
Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire has declared himself the king of witches in Kilifi county.
Mwambire, who has been at the forefront in protecting elderly men allegedly practising witchcraft, said people should bring all suspected witches to him instead of killing them.
Speaking in Malindi during a prize-giving ceremony organised by Kenya Red Cross Society, Mwambire said he is the only one set up in East Africa with a protection centre for 'witches'.