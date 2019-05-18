Weta in fake gold scam, Failed Big Four?, MP the 'king witch': Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

A leaked audio in the Star's possession has put Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula at the heart of the multimillion-shilling fake gold scandal.

Detectives, meanwhile, revealed that the Ford Kenya leader was a person of interest.

In the audio conversation, Wetang'ula dropped the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor believed to be Ali Zandi that their detained consignment would be released.

