Parliament battle, Gold scammers' haven, Governor's frozen accounts: Your Breakfast Briefing

The supremacy battle pitting the National Assembly and the Senate has split top Jubilee leaders and threatens to deepen the cracks in the ruling party.
On Wednesday, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale engaged his Senate counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen in a nasty spat exposing the deep fissures in the party.
It was the first time that the two confronted each other.
Police raid Jared Otieno's home in fake gold probe
Police were last night looking for flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export business deal.
A continent of heavily armed policemen from the DCI raided Otieno’s palatial home in Karen but did not find him.
Police towed away luxurious cars and carted away documents in boxes and computers.
EACC opposes governor's appeal to unfreeze bank accounts
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has opposed an application by Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal seeking to set aside court orders freezing his bank accounts.
Lenolkulal wants the court to lift the orders for him to access his salary.
Why gold scammers thrive in Kenya
Hundreds of Kenyans are falling to gold scam syndicates following their ignorance about how the precious metals business is run. The scam is prevalent since a number of people seeking to buy the precious metal opt for underhand dealings to avert taxation or to get rich quick.
It is regrettable that most of those who have lost millions of shillings to the scammers did not follow the procedure set in the law. Gold has a ready market worldwide hence anyone purporting to sell to a buyer locally is just but out to defraud.
New export rules to lock out small scale avocado exporters
Small-scale farmers and exporters will need to integrate with large companies to export avocados to China, this is according to the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.
Deputy chief executive Rachel Muthoga said some of the new export requirements like the need to access cooling plants would be expensive to small scale farmers and dealers.
Modern farming needs little rain or land — ‘Mr Agriculture’
Rodgers Kirwa, popularly referred to as ‘Mr Agriculture’ by friends and associates, is an award-winning agronomist. He believes if youth take up agriculture and do modern farming, Kenya would not be subject to famine every year.
Kirwa, 27, grew up in Nandi, a county full of tea farmers. His interest in farming started when he was a child, admiring farm managers of big multinational tea companies set up in his home area.