Parliament battle, Gold scammers' haven, Governor's frozen accounts: Your Breakfast Briefing

The supremacy battle pitting the National Assembly and the Senate has split top Jubilee leaders and threatens to deepen the cracks in the ruling party.

On Wednesday, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale engaged his Senate counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen in a nasty spat exposing the deep fissures in the party.

It was the first time that the two confronted each other.

