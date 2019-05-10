Kenya’s sick hospitals, UHC bets funding, Greenfields contractor seeks Sh17bn: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
They are, suffering from ineffective patient-nurse ratio, lack of critical supplies and equipment, dilapidated structures, unsafe overcrowding and inadequate sanitation, among many other problems.
A parliamentary Health committee report says there's an almost total lack of plant and equipment maintenance and replacement at these critical facilities, including at the giant Kenyatta National Hospital.
State could pay Chinese firm Sh17bn for stalled project
Kenyans may be forced to pay Sh17.6 billion to a Chinese contractor following missteps by the government and Kenya Airports Authority officials in the execution of a tender at JKIA.
The demand was made by Anhui Construction Engineering Group, which was executing works on the Greenfield Terminal in a joint venture with China Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation.
Child custody row plays out in Kenya, UK courts
A child custody row between a British and Kenyan has taken a new twist after it emerged that some orders and summons from Kenya courts took over a year to be served in the United Kingdom.
In documents through lawyer Patrick Kahonge, Charlotte Victoria Morris claims that her estranged husband, Shiv Singh Benawra, has not obtained any custody orders for their four-year-old son in Kenya, contrary to earlier reports.
In August 2016, Shiv, through his lawyer Danston Omari, filed a case at the children’s court, accusing Victoria of subjecting the child to violence and sought custody.
40% of betting taxes to finance UHC
At least 40 per cent of taxes on betting and gaming will fund the universal health coverage, the ministry of Health says.
UHC is currently being piloted in four counties and will be rolled out nationally next year, depending on the outcome of the pilot.
Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said she expects Health to receive its biggest allocation ever in the next budget.
ODM revamp plan in the middle of blame game
ODM executive director Oduor Ong'wen has opted out of a team formed to implement a damning internal report that indicted the party's top organs.
The details emerged as a fresh storm erupted over Raila Odinga's strategy to steady the outfit with some insiders calling for the resignation of top party officials.
The crazy lengths women go to for curves, light skin
Women are going to extremes to enhance their body image. Curvier, lighter-skinned women are considered more beautiful, more successful and more likely to get married.
Women are now embracing anything thrown at them to increase the size of their breasts, hips and change their complexion to suit the community 'standard of beauty'.