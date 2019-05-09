Broke universities, ODM’s new home, Struggling soapstone carvers: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Three universities are technically insolvent, operating on bank overdrafts and failing to remit billions in employees' statutory deductions including loans, the Auditor General has said.

Reports by Auditor General Edward Ouko show that the University of Nairobi, Kenya’s higher education giant, is drowning in debt.

As are Kenyatta University and Multimedia University.

During the 2017-18 financial year, UON, Kenyatta University and Multimedia University alone reported negative working capital of Sh5.5 billion.

