Raila camp disquiet over SGR, Tangatanga backs Ruto, IG denies fighting Kinoti: Your Breakfast Briefing

Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s camp is increasingly uneasy over the failed extension of the standard gauge railway from Naivasha to Kisumu.
The completion of Kenya's largest and most expensive infrastructure project had been billed as Nyanza region's economic game changer.
But the failure to get a Sh368 billion Chinese loan to extend the line has caused disquiet among Raila's supporters.
Why Team Tangatanga has vowed to stick with DP Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto’s key lieutenants in Central Kenya have openly vowed to remain loyal to him amid claims of a vicious ‘state-backed’ political onslaught against them.
In the wake of heightened political machinations ahead of the 2022 General Election, Ruto’s brigade in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard maintains it will stick with him to the end “no matter what.
What Safaricom’s Sh63.4bn profit can do for economy
Safaricom has the capacity to fund Kenya’s Agriculture sector for the next financial year and have at least Sh4.3 billion remain as pocket change.
This is based on a comparison between the government’s budget allocation estimations for the next financial year and Safaricom net income.
To realise the country’s 2019/2020 agriculture outcomes, the state has set aside Sh58.9 billion for the sector and only Sh61.1 billion for the year 2020/2021.
Women carry knives, pepper stray to fight rapists
I learnt never to trust anyone apart from my family, Anna, 27, told the Star when asked about the increasing number of rape cases.
According to the 2019 Economic survey, 131 more rape cases were reported to the police in 2018 compared to the previous year.
Further, 181 more men were reported to have committed the crime in 2018 compared to 2017. However, the number of women accused reduced from 90 to 47 within the same period.
Beware of looming curse, men impregnating teens told
Mijikenda elders in Kilifi county have warned men impregnating young girls that will curse them if they don’t stop.
The elders made the remarks Wednesday at the Malindi District Cultural Centre where they had congregated for special prayers.
They lamented that teenage pregnancies in the county had reached alarming levels and that if a curse is not imposed on perpetrators, the current and future generations will be doomed.
I'm not fighting DCI Kinoti, says Mutyambai
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Thursday met senior DCI officials in his first session with commanders of the directorate since his appointment.
Mutyambai told the chiefs that he was not in conflict with DCI chief George Kinoti and that his mandate includes harmonising the DCI, the National Intelligence Service and Regular Police.