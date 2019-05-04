Raila camp disquiet over SGR, Tangatanga backs Ruto, IG denies fighting Kinoti: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s camp is increasingly uneasy over the failed extension of the standard gauge railway from Naivasha to Kisumu.

The completion of Kenya's largest and most expensive infrastructure project had been billed as Nyanza region's economic game changer.

But the failure to get a Sh368 billion Chinese loan to extend the line has caused disquiet among Raila's supporters.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.