Kidero's graft money trail, Fresh terror plot, MPs' mass action: Your Breakfast Briefing

The Legislature has been warned that Kenya's Sh5.3 trillion public debt is now eating into the fiscal space and hence, affecting development.

“Kenya faces a moderate risk of external debt distress due to a breach of at least one of the three external debt indicators,” Benson Kiriga of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) told MPs attending a National Assembly Leadership retreat in Mombasa on Saturday.

The situation is not a good signal for the economy, Kiriga said.

