Kidero's graft money trail, Fresh terror plot, MPs' mass action: Your Breakfast Briefing

The Legislature has been warned that Kenya's Sh5.3 trillion public debt is now eating into the fiscal space and hence, affecting development.
“Kenya faces a moderate risk of external debt distress due to a breach of at least one of the three external debt indicators,” Benson Kiriga of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) told MPs attending a National Assembly Leadership retreat in Mombasa on Saturday.
The situation is not a good signal for the economy, Kiriga said.
Revealed: How Sh68m in Kidero case was shared
Nairobi lawyer Stephen Kariuki Mburu, who died mysteriously in a guest house in Oloitokitok on July 27, 2018, is at the centre of the Sh68 million graft case facing former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.
Detectives suspect the death was linked to the Sh68 million transactions.
Mburu played a key role in getting the cash from City Hall. The matter led to the arrest of Kidero and former Mayor John Ndirangu Kariuki.
MPs, unionists threaten mass action over graft
Politicians and trade unions have threatened mass action to weed out corrupt citizens if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not recover what has been stolen during his tenure.
The politicians and union officials said they are tired of Uhuru’s warnings, which have not yielded results. They said this has led to more corruption.
“It might be hard to take people on the streets. But immediately they are on the streets, it will be much harder to remove them until we recover what has been stolen and punish the criminals,” Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli said.
New Mt Kenya parties may scuttle Ruto plans
Several parties have been formed in Mt Kenya region while others are being revamped in what might pose a new headache for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 election.
In the run-up to the 2017 General Election, the DP spearheaded the merger of small parties to form Jubilee. But three years to the next election, new parties are either springing up or old ones are being revived.
Why most girls shy away from tampons
The shortage of tampons in the country earlier in the year sparked online outrage by women who did not understand the reason behind it.
Speaking to the Star, supermarket attendants said the outage started in October last year. The shortage hit several shops, mostly around Nairobi.
An attendant told the Star Kotex and OB were the most-affected brands due to their popularity