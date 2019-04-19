Ruto allies warn Uhuru, No beer drought, Akasha’s kin grief: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Research has shown that at least 55 per cent of secondary school students have watched pornography.
The same TIFA research indicates that 68 per cent of the respondents say the internet, film and videos are their main source of information on sex.
Ruto allies warn Uhuru over Raila dalliance
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stinging rebuke of his deputy William Ruto and his allies on their sustained onslaught on the handshake has triggered a political storm in Jubilee.
This is amid jitters among anti-Ruto forces within Mt Kenya region over the level of planning, organisation, strategy and financing of team "Tangatanga" to take on Uhuru in his backyard.
Drought will not affect beer production - EABL
Your beer supply is safe for the rest of the year as EABL says it has enough grain stock to sustain production.
This means the long drawn drought beer-lovers will still find their favourite brands at their locals throughout the year.
The beer maker said at a press conference that despite the ongoing dry weather, the firm’s production was safe for the next nine months.
Akasha family speaks out ahead of sentencing
He was all bubbly and excited that he was going to be enrolled in a new school.
But the school rejected him on grounds that he carried the notorious Akasha name.
It took the intervention of relatives and threats of lawsuits against the school to admit the boy (name withheld) to a prominent institution in Nairobi.
How NBK was rundown, KCB seeks takeover
KCB Group could be required to inject as much as Sh31.46 billion in National Bank of Kenya to service the lender's bad debts.
Financial analyst Alykhan Satchu said this will be as a result of capital shortage in NBK and failure by its shareholders to raise capital. The capital injection will be part of KCB 100 per cent acquisition offer of the ordinary shares of NBK.
Odunga tops list of judges seeking Court of Appeal slots
High Court judges George Odunga and Mumbi Ngugi are among thirty-five shortlisted candidates seeking slots at the Court of Appeal.
Before his transfer to Machakos in April last year Odunga was head of Judicial Review Division of the High Court. In 2016, Mumbi was deployed from the Constitutional and Human Rights Division to the High Court in Kericho.