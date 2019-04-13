Elders seek Cuban doctors, 'Raila-Ruto pact' scares Uhuru men: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga heads to the lakeside city of Kisumu for the fourth edition of Senators and MCAs legislative summit.
The summit bringing together Senators and MCAs together every year starts on April 15 and runs through to April 18.
Somali elders in talks with Al-Shaabab over Cuban doctors
Mandera elders are in Somalia to negotiate with their counterparts with a view to securing the release of two Cuban doctors abducted by suspected al Shabaab militants yesterday.
Governor Ali Roba condemned the attack and appealed to the elders to initiate talks with their counterparts in Bulahawa with a view to ensuring Drs Herrera Correa and Landhi Rodriguez return safely.
Uhuru men fear Raila-Ruto alliance
President Uhuru Kenyatta's close allies suspect Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga could join hands in the 2022 polls.
The leaders, who have vowed to stop Ruto from succeeding Uhuru, fear there is still room for the DP and Raila working together in a strong political vehicle like the 2007 Pentagon team.
Police disown 'rescue', start looking for Americans' child
Police have denied abducting a child from a Westlands apartment on Friday, April 5. They say they are now looking for the three-year-old child to return him to Daisy and Matt Mazzoncini who are his legal guardians.
Police have however given conflicting accounts of the abduction where 11 men took the child without a court order and without identifying themselves. The Mazzoncinis became the child's guardian in April 2017.
Government multi-billion debt killing SMEs
Small and Medium Enterprises are struggling to stay afloat and risk running out of business following delayed payment by public and private institutions running into hundreds of billions of shillings.
KNCCI Chair Kiprono Kitonny told the Star that national government, counties and large corporate players owe SMEs in excess of Sh310 billion, with government leading at close to Sh250 billion (80 per cent).
Charcoal briquettes in Kilifi county to save trees
For many decades, residents living in the Dakatcha woodland forest in Magarini sub-county, Kilifi county, have been depending on charcoal burning as their main economic activity.
This forced them to cut indigenous trees, some as old as a century, to make charcoal.
The destruction contributed a lot to loss and environmental degradation in Dakatcha woodland forest, which is a key international bird-watching area and home to unique bird species.
