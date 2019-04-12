Tuju: Ruto’s new headache, Hawkers to get permits, Wrongly imprisoned: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The Office of Auditor General will next year adopt accrual International Public Accounting Standards (IPSAS), to enable it to assess both financial and non-financial resources in state agencies.

According to the deputy auditor general Sylvester Kiini, the new accounting format to be put in place in July 2020 will detail how government agencies procure and use its assets and finances.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.