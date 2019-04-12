Tuju: Ruto’s new headache, Hawkers to get permits, Wrongly imprisoned: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
The Office of Auditor General will next year adopt accrual International Public Accounting Standards (IPSAS), to enable it to assess both financial and non-financial resources in state agencies.
According to the deputy auditor general Sylvester Kiini, the new accounting format to be put in place in July 2020 will detail how government agencies procure and use its assets and finances.
Tuju: DP Ruto's new headache in Jubilee
Jubilee Sec-Gen Raphael Tuju is becoming Deputy President William Ruto’s biggest headache in President Uhuru Kenyatta's succession, the Star has established.
The silent tussle between is fuelled by the aspiration for control of the Jubilee political machine ahead of the 2022 presidential contest.
Pain of 14 months wrongly spent in prison
He stood in the dock, his right handcuffed to another man's. Unlike the other suspects he had been charged with, his face showed he was resigned to fate.
Collins Omondi, 24, and two others were arrested in February last year accused of killing a man in a bar in Baba Dogo estate in Nairobi. The charges were that the three stabbed the man after an altercation in July 2017.
US couple wants DCI to produce child in court
An American couple has filed an urgent petition for the police to produce in court a sickly child they seized last Friday evening.
Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini told the Star that they suspect a sinister motive in the purported ‘child rescue operation’ mounted by DCI officers. Eleven men broke into their Westlands apartment on April 5 without any court order or search warrant and took away the three-year-old.
City hawkers to be licensed, pay permit fees
Hawkers will soon sell their wares in specific areas of Nairobi county under a licensing bill.
Hawkers have been called a menace, jamming the streets and committing crimes. In October 2017 Governor Mike Sonko announced that hawkers will be only allowed to operate within the city centre from 2pm. But that hasn't worked.
KQ, Delta to resume daily NY flights in June
National carrier Kenya Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Delta Airlines on the Nairobi-New York route, in a bid to improve connectivity to the US and Canada.
The codeshare partnership will see travellers on board the Nairobi-New York direct flight access 11 US cities and four Canadian cities using Delta Airlines.
In October, Kenya Airways launched a direct flight from Nairobi to New York, opening up opportunities for both business and leisure travellers.
