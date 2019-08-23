Chess a ticket out of slums, but trips elude three teens

NO BIRTH CERTIFICATE

Invitations have rolled in for continental and even global championships in places such as China and Egypt, but she’s had to give them a pass.

This year’s African Youth Chess Championship in Namibia is just a few months away, in December.

SOM director Francis Juma rued the growing list of missed opportunities.

"The National Champion Sarah Momanyi has had to miss two international games due to funds and documents," he said.

To get a birth certificate, Sarah and her grandmother need to produce the slip from the hospital she was born.

"Momanyi was born at home, we have no documents from the hospital," her grandmother said.

Another way to acquire a birth certificate would be for her grandmother to either adopt her or prove to the authorities that Sarah is her daughter’s child, a process she calls "strenuous and frustrating".

"I have tried pretending to be the girl's mother but the efforts were futile. I am way too old to be the mother of the little girl," Kibagendi said.

'I am trying my best to figure out how to get her papers so she can go to different places.”

The granny is trying her best to get her papers so she can participate in the championship in Namibia in December, but the entire process is proving a tough nut to crack.