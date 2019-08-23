Chess a ticket out of slums, but trips elude three teens

• Isaiah Otieno and Sarah Momanyi are the king and queen of Mukuru Mukuru kwa Njega slum
• Lucy Nyaboke has also earned a call-up to the national team, but they all struggle to meet international obligations
Sitting in a dimly lit, one-room shanty in Mukuru kwa Njega slum, Sarah Momanyi, 13, stares fixedly at the chessboard in front of her as she ponders the next move in her improbable journey.
Certificates and medals are piled up near the door of her home. Beside them lies a small, wood-framed mirror that hangs by the door, captioned, "Never give up."
She has won national chess championships in her age bracket two years running.
“Chess has changed my life,” Sarah says. “Before I didn’t have hope, but now I do; I can become a doctor and a grandmaster. The skills are the same: concentration and being able to see many moves ahead.”
Mukuru is a tough place to be raised in. Built on a wasteland between two industrial zones, the community is lined on every alleyway by two open gutters. Thugs and street urchins pretty much have the run of the place.
Sarah is among a trio of teenage prodigies in the slum defying the odds. The others are Isaiah Otieno and Lucy Nyaboke, both 14. While peers despair, these three are among a crop using their brains to earn money from chess competitions. But when their prowess earns them invites to more lucrative contests abroad, they hit a dead end.
Eric Oyugi, coach of Sports Outreach Ministry (SOM) chess academy, praises Sarah's tenacity. “Mukuru is tough. But Sarah has quite the brain. Nobody can beat her,” he said.
Sarah’s achievements come despite both her parents’ absence in her life. Her grandmother Christine Kibagendi, who raised her, said her own daughter (Sarah's mother) tried to sell her as an infant to buy her next fix. The father has been missing in action since Sarah was born.
Kibagendi is, however, hopeful that her granddaughter's chess skills could support her, inspire the community and — perhaps most immediately on her mind — be Sarah's ticket to seeing the world beyond Mukuru, and beyond Kenya.
"I designed Sarah's first chessboard out of discarded soapstone collected from nearby stalls when I discovered she had an interest in chess," she said.
NO BIRTH CERTIFICATE
Invitations have rolled in for continental and even global championships in places such as China and Egypt, but she’s had to give them a pass.
This year’s African Youth Chess Championship in Namibia is just a few months away, in December.
SOM director Francis Juma rued the growing list of missed opportunities.
"The National Champion Sarah Momanyi has had to miss two international games due to funds and documents," he said.
To get a birth certificate, Sarah and her grandmother need to produce the slip from the hospital she was born.
"Momanyi was born at home, we have no documents from the hospital," her grandmother said.
Another way to acquire a birth certificate would be for her grandmother to either adopt her or prove to the authorities that Sarah is her daughter’s child, a process she calls "strenuous and frustrating".
"I have tried pretending to be the girl's mother but the efforts were futile. I am way too old to be the mother of the little girl," Kibagendi said.
'I am trying my best to figure out how to get her papers so she can go to different places.”
The granny is trying her best to get her papers so she can participate in the championship in Namibia in December, but the entire process is proving a tough nut to crack.
NO FUNDS FOR PLANE TICKET
Isaiah Otieno, 14, remembers himself as an introvert when he joined Imara Daima Academy. Until he discovered chess in 2015.
“I grew up in an environment where day-to-day interaction with people was greatly restricted,” he said.
"Chess spoke to me in a different language. It taught me to open up to people because to learn how to play the game, I had to speak to experts and share my insights with them. Slowly, conversations started becoming natural for me."
Otieno attended different tournaments sponsored by SOM in 2015, slowly establishing himself as an upcoming talent.
Another player who was below me went to Egypt. His parents could afford to cater for his expenses. I felt really bad and disadvantagedIsaiah Otieno, 14
Juma, the SOM director, said they started the chess project in Mukuru in 2015 to help slum children make a difference in their lives.
"We started an annual chess championship called Mukuru Junior Chess Championship, which has run since 2016. And this year, we carried the 4th Edition of MJCC on July 13," he said.
In this year's MJCC, Otieno was position two, scoring 5 out of 5 points. He wants to take his moves abroad and compete with young champions in global competitions, but he lacks funding.
"Sports Outreach Ministry sponsors our tournaments, but they are overwhelmed. My parents cannot afford air tickets," Otieno said.
In 2018, he recalls, he was among the seven who qualified for the African Youth Championship in Egypt, but he was unable to raise funds to go abroad.
"Another player who was below me went to Egypt. His parents could afford to cater for his expenses. I felt really bad and disadvantaged," Otieno said.
Not one to despair easily, he started a chess club in his school, Imara Daima Academy, to empower other children.
"In school, I am the school captain. I started a chess club. We are 30 chess players, 11 boys and 19 girls. I have earned money from the game. I feel it can be a full-time career," he said.
Lucy Nyaboke, 14, developed her interest in chess in 2015. The girl was inspired by the 'Queen of Mukuru' Sarah Momanyi. She participated in the Kenya National Youth Chess Championship 2019 and emerged position three.
"I qualified on merit to join the national team to represent Kenya in the forthcoming Africa Youth Chess Championship in Namibia later this year," she said.
Raised by a single mother, Nyaboke is hopeful that chess can change their lives from living from hand to mouth. But the lack of a passport and air ticket makes her despair.
"I might not participate in the big competition in Namibia in December. A rich parent might buy the position for the child," she said.
Juma said acceptance of chess by children in the slums is overwhelming, and funding the championships is challenging.
"In our first edition in 2015, we had 97 children who enrolled to participate. In the fourth edition on July 13, we had 315 participants, with 20 children coming from Kibera," he said.
"Mukuru has produced the National Champion for girls category and many others who are within top-four positions."
Juma, however, notes that having a large number of children involved in chess games requires a reasonable number of trainers, but the finances to appreciate them is a problem.
Edited by Tom Jalio