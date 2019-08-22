Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming

SELLING SEX

Streetwalker Anita* operates along Koinange Street and around City Hall. She prefers it on the streets because she doesn't have to pay the brothel madam.

"I was hurt by the demolition of Simmers. But with the new Constitution and more MCAs, we make a lot of money," Anita said, wearing a skimpy red dress and six-inch red stilettos.

"Sometimes we lose money. Before the election, I met this noisy politician from Western Kenya, who unsuccessfully ran for Parliament.

"We went to a Kasarani hotel and we had sex the whole night. The next morning the cheapskate gave me only Sh1,000. What really makes me bitter is he didn't wear condoms."

Hurlingham streetwalker Rita*, 30, feels threatened by digital prostitution.

"In two years, I'm afraid we'll no longer have jobs. Some of us are not tech-savvy and using an android phone is a problem. I don't know how to create a website to market myself," she said.

But Phelister Abdalla (real name), a proud city mobile sex worker, said, "We're trying to go digital and I don't think it's going to hurt us at all. Everyone has their own clients, whether online or at that spot in the street or a brothel," she said.

"It depends on how you manage and package yourself. There are clients for every class. Mine are both local and international. I go everywhere, from the street to the brothels. I have private clients, too. Most book through my email."

She said sex sites are confidential and only regular visitors know where to get the services.

"We're not seeking legalisation of prostitution but a safe working environment. We want decriminalisation so we're not arrested and sex workers are treated like any other profession," Abdalla said.

Away from the streets, slay queen Selina*, 26, is living large off selling herself online. "This work has helped me complete my public relations course at a private university. I take care of my seven-year-old son, two siblings and my single mother," she said.

She said she has apartments in Kileleshwa, where she collects Sh400,000 a month. Selena travels to Bali and Bangkok for holidays.

"If I were to choose a profession again, I would choose prostitution over anything," she said.

Alex*, a pimp, said he provides well for his young family in a two-bedroom house in Lavington. He focuses on his circle of friends, who are picky about women.

"I hook up politicians and high-end clients with sexy women. I've been in this game for five years and have connections. Whenever new kids (women) come on the block, my clients connect them to me," he said.

"Women send me explicit photos and I share them in a group, where I am the administrator. We operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Whoever likes a lady chats with me on a sidebar, and we agree on the fee."

He charges from Sh5,000 upwards, depending on the woman's body. "The more meat she has, the more money I make," he explained.